Epic Seven Releases New Shepherd of the Dark Diene Update

Epic Seven has released a brand-new Moonlight Hero, Shepherd of the Dark Diene, along with additional content in the latest update

Diene is a 5★ Dark Mage with immortality-based skills and powerful team synergy mechanics.

New Year in-game events offer exclusive rewards, equipment, and special currency for a limited time.

Players can log in, complete daily tasks, and collect Fire Horse Stamps for MolaGora, Skystone, and more.

Smilegate and developer Super Creative has launched a new update for Epic Seven, bringing with it a new character. Players now have access to Shepherd of the Dark Diene, a new Moonlight Hero who brings a different set of attacks and more to the fray, along with a New Year's event to kick off 2026. We have more details here as the content is live today.

Epic Seven – Shepherd of the Dark Diene

Shepherd of the Dark Diene is a country girl who, after encountering a black wolf in the forest, forms a contract with Noias, the Dark Spirit Lord, who has appeared for the first time in centuries. Driven by her admiration for the Hero "Aki" and her unwavering determination, she embarks on her journey to save the world. But as her journey unfolds, it begins to transform into something dark and twisted. She is a 5★ Dark elemental Mage Hero who can lead battles to her advantage by utilizing various effects that trigger when she is granted "immortality." Her Skill 1, "Crimson Claws," inflicts rupture on the enemy, and a successful attack always results in a critical hit. Damage dealt increases proportionally to the caster's max Health. When the caster is granted immortality, it triggers a Dual Attack from the ally with the highest Attack.

Her Skill 2, "Noias's Guidance," grants immortality for 1 turn at the start of battle. Additionally, when someone uses a Soulburn, dispels all debuffs from the caster before activating "Dark Moon," which dispels buffs from all enemies, grants immortality to the caster for 3 turns, and increases Combat Readiness by 35%. Her Skill 3, "Endless Darkness," inflicts seal on all enemies for 2 turns, and attacks them before decreasing Combat Readiness by 30%. Also, a successful attack always results in a critical hit. When the caster is granted immortality, they ignore Effect Resistance.

To celebrate the New Year, Smilegate will also be running several in-game events. First, the "New Year Check-In Event" will run for three weeks until the 22nd. Players can log in to receive a New Year's greeting from Merurin. The New Year's Gift Chest includes Lv. 88 Equipment and "Fire Horse Stamps," which can be used in concurrent events. The second event, "Collect New Year Stamps," will run during the same period. By consuming Energy daily, players can obtain "Leif" and the event currency, "Fire Horse Stamps." In the third event, "New Year's Gift Arrived!," players can use the "Fire Horse Stamps" earned from the two events mentioned earlier to open random chests containing rewards such as MolaGora and Charms. Finally, in the "Merurin's Lucky Pouch" event, players can clear simple missions to earn various rewards, including a final reward of 1,000 Skystone.

