Bandai Announces Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fest 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has had quite the 2022 and we are only 17 days in. While showing off daily reveals of the upcoming Realm of the Gods set which you can see right here at Bleeding Cool, they have also released the special set Mythic Booster and reprinted boxes of Rise of the Unison Warrior and Vermillion Bloodline, all of which were delayed from 2021. Now, Bandai has gone on to announce the first competitive DBSCG Fest.

Bandai announced Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fest 2022 ahead of the release of their first 2022 set, Realm of the Gods, writing:

Hello DBSCG players! Today we are excited to announce a new event called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fest, held in March 2022 to celebrate the Dragon Ball Super Card Game! Join this event for an exciting tournament and a chance to earn exclusive new Fest prizes! Today we're showing off the card selections, which will later have a Card Fest stamp, and some featuring new alternate artwork and backgrounds! Look closely for some new cards from an upcoming product too! All supported regions will have a version of this event! We are making our best efforts to run some of these events safely in-person. Please understand that events are subject to cancellation, changes, or a switch to online due to COVID-19 considerations.

Bandai went on to announce the locations and dates on the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

North America Organizer: Play! TCG Website: https://www.playtcg.gg/ Date: March 19-20 Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, TX Capacity: 512 Registration Link: To be announced Friday, January 21 Organizer: PPG Events Website: https://www.ppgeventmanagement.com/ Date: March 26-27 Venue: Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC), Miami, FL Capacity: 512 Registration Link: To be announced Friday, January 21

Europe (UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands) "To be organized by our distributing partners at a large-store level for mid-March. Online or offline event based on local COVID-19 considerations. Details to be announced."

Oceania Organizer: TAK Games Date: March 26-27 Capacity: 128 Location: Brisbane Convention & Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia Registration Link: To be announced Friday, January 21

Latin America Organizer: Coqui Date: March 19-20 Location: Online Event Capacity: 512 Registration Link: To be announced Organizer: Coqui Date: March 26-27 Location: Chile (Under Consideration) Venue: (Under Consideration) Capacity: 256 Registration Link: To be announced

Asia Organizer: Maxsoft Date: March (to be announced) Location: Online Capacity: 64 Registration Link: To be announced



Other than the event pack, you can see the rest of the available cards here.