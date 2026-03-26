Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: bts

BTS Takes Over "Tonight Show," Performs "Swim," Talks New Album/Tour

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook discuss the new BTS album and upcoming tour, tackle fan questions, perform "Swim," and more.

Article Summary BTS lights up The Tonight Show with a performance of "Swim" at NYC's Guggenheim Museum

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook discuss their new album ARIRANG and upcoming world tour

The group opens up about their hiatus, reuniting, and what being off the K-pop scene meant to them

Fan Q&A covers BTS song picks for newcomers, RM’s driving skills, and Jin’s hilarious butt theory

Between dropping their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, and tearing up the stage in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square for Netflix's global livestream event, BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG last weekend, and their upcoming reunion documentary dropping this Friday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook checked in with NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday for the first of their two-night visit. Along with a performance of "SWIM" from NYC's Guggenheim Museum, BTS sat down with Fallon for an extended interview that covered a ton of topics – and we have the highlights waiting for you below.

Along with the official image gallery that was released from the group's late-night visit, we've got BTS discussing their return album and upcoming tour, what it was like being apart for so long, being off the K-pop scene, and reuniting as a group. In addition, BTS and Fallon listen to tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL," with the group offering insights into the inspirations behind each one. Then, Fallon hits the group with a series of fan questions, ranging from songs they would recommend to new fans to the truth about RM's driving skills to a deep dive into Jin's butt theory. Finally, Fallon and the group have a little fun at some fans' expense – but they really don't seem to mind…

As an added bonus, here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released for this past weekend's BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG:

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