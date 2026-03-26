Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: mega man, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mega Man Has Officially Joined Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adds another character in an epic crossover, as Mega Man and Proto Man join the race in the latest pack

Article Summary Mega Man and Proto Man join Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as playable racers in a new crossover DLC pack.

The Mega Man Pack features new vehicles, emotes, and classic Mega Man music tracks for fans to enjoy.

Race on the Mega Man Wily Castle course and use gadgets to boost your racing style and performance.

Experience offline and online modes, split-screen multiplayer, and compete on 24 tracks across 15 CrossWorlds.

SEGA and Capcom have come together for the latest crossover content for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as Mega Man and Proto Man have been added to the game. Much like previous packs, the characters have been added to the game with custom vehicles, powers, and other content that you can utilize in the game. You can learn more about it here as the pack is available now for $6.

Break Out The Mega Busters for Mega Man and Proto Man

Players can now race as the titular Mega Man or Proto Man, inspired by the iconic video game franchise. The Mega Man Pack includes the following:

Mega Man and Proto Man as playable characters

The Rush Roadstar Vehicle

Mega Man Wily Castle Course

New Mega Man-inspired Music Tracks: Wily Castle Mega Man Character Select Mega Man: Result

Six different emotes per character

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

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