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Chaos Reigns Supreme In Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Summer Booster Pack

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed its first major booster set for Summer 2026, as chaos comes for everyone in Chaos Origins

Article Summary Chaos Origins introduces 100 new Yu-Gi-Oh! cards with Yami Yugi and iconic monsters reimagined for 2026

Black Luster Soldier and Magician of Black Chaos receive modern effects and new Ritual Spells for dueling dominance

Sacred Beasts are back with easier summoning and upgraded abilities, plus new support cards for epic plays

Features debut Blitzclique Thunder archetype and a unique chess-themed Synchro strategy for fresh tactical depth

Konami revealed the next major set being added to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this Summer, with everyone feeling the chaos in the new Chaos Origins set. Featuring Yami Yugi as the centerpiece, this will be a new 100-card set that has given several monsters a reimagining, such as the Black Luster Soldier and Magician of Black Chaos. You'll also see a mux of nostalgia with modern competitive power, some of Yugi's iconic monsters, new enhanced Sacred Beasts, the all-new Blitzclique Thunder archetype, and a new strategic chess-inspired Synchro theme. We have the full rundown of everything coming to this set below, as it will arrive in tournament stores on July 1, with all other locations on July 3, 2026.

Get ready for the Duel of your life! Chaos Origins brings back the one-and-only legendary King of Games, with some of his favorite monsters from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! manga and anime! Featuring Yami Yugi on the pack and box, this new 100-card booster set reimagines monsters like Black Luster Soldier and Magician of Black Chaos, with powerful new effects designed to compete in today's tournaments. Plus, FIVE frame-breaking extended art cards that will bring your Duels to life like never before!

The Ritual Monsters that Started it All – Reimagined

Look for new versions of the original Ritual Monsters: Magician of Black Chaos and Black Luster Soldier, plus a new Ritual Spell Card to Summon either of them! Both monsters are unaffected by your opponent's activated, non-targeted effects.

New Magician of Black Chaos blocks your opponent from destroying or banishing your Spells & Traps.

blocks your opponent from destroying or banishing your Spells & Traps. New Black Luster Soldier cannot be destroyed by battle.

cannot be destroyed by battle. New Magician of Black Chaos grabs a Spell Card from your Graveyard, when Summoned.

grabs a Spell Card from your Graveyard, when Summoned. New Magician of Black Chaos can banish 1 opponent's card, each turn.

can banish 1 opponent's card, each turn. New Black Luster Soldier banishes 1 opponent's card, when Summoned.

banishes 1 opponent's card, when Summoned. New Black Luster Soldier gains 1500 ATK when it destroys an opponent's monster by battle, and can attack again.

gains 1500 ATK when it destroys an opponent's monster by battle, and can attack again. One dual-purpose Ritual Spell lets you access either monster.

The Ritual Spell can return to your hand from the Graveyard, along with any monster that mentions it. (All of Yugi's monsters in this set mention it!)

Both monsters are available in extended art and regular versions!

New Versions of Yugi's Most Famous Monsters Summoned Skull is back and ready to unleash chaos! Now he can send a Ritual Spell from your hand or Deck to the Graveyard, then add the matching Ritual Monster from your Deck to your hand! Celtic Guardian has learned many new abilities, including one that lets you draw 3 cards, then discard 2 cards! Kuriboh is looking cute as a button with a Griffore costume! It can protect your Life Points like original Kuriboh (including effect damage, this time!), count itself for the entire Tribute for the Ritual Summon of a Level 8 monster, or even set 1 Quick-Play Spell or Trap that mentions the set's brand-new Ritual Spell Card (described above). Revenge of the "Sacred Beasts" But there's more to Chaos Origins than that! After all, the original storyline of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX focused on the three Sacred Beasts, and they're back, more powerful than ever! The new versions of the Sacred Beasts themselves cannot be Summoned except by a "Sacred Beast" card effect. But the set has so many of those, Summoning them is easier than ever! Each one also has improved versions of their original powers: You can reveal each from your hand to add a "Sacred Beast" card from your Deck to your hand. Uria grabs Traps, Hamon grabs Spells, Raviel grabs monsters.

Uria gains ATK for each Trap in any Graveyard (not just Continuous Traps in your Graveyard) and can destroy any Spell/Trap on the field (not just face-down Spells/Traps).

Hamon does 1000 damage to your opponent when a monster is sent to their Graveyard, not just when Hamon destroys a monster by battle.

Raviel, instead of Tributing a monster and gaining its ATK, Tributes 2 monsters to wipe out all your opponent's monsters and gain 1000 ATK for each monster destroyed!

Special Summoning the Sacred Beasts is easier than ever, thanks to their new Level 8 "Sacred Beast" helper. He does only one thing: He Special Summons "Sacred Beasts". But he does it well, and he can do it from anywhere! While in your hand, reveal him to Special Summon a "Sacred Beast" from your hand.

While on the field, use him to Special Summon a "Sacred Beast" from your hand or Graveyard.

While in the Graveyard, banish him to Special Summon a "Sacred Beast" from your Graveyard. There's plenty more support for Sacred Beasts, too. Their new Field Spell lets you send 3 cards to the Graveyard to Special Summon a "Sacred Beast" from your hand, Deck, Graveyard, or banishment, and make it immune to your opponent's activated Spell & Trap effects, too! Plus, it lets you draw TWO cards per turn if you control one of the Level 10 Sacred Beasts! And that's just the start. Time to get ripped and channel your inner Kagemaru!

Blitzclique Rules

The Blitzclique family eke out a meager existence on a city floating in the sky. You, too, can play this brand-new theme of Thunder scavengers! The core "Blitzclique" monsters all have effects that activate in your hand to destroy something, and then either Special Summon themselves or another "Blitzclique" monster from your hand. Then all your "Blitzclique" monsters that were already on the field to see the card get destroyed can pick up the pieces and fashion them into loot, by adding more "Blitzclique" cards to your hand! (The type of card you get depends on which monster is doing the looting!)

They're led into battle by their older leader who can Summon up to 3 Thunder monsters from your hand at once. And he always makes sure they get home safely by returning another Thunder monster to hand to negate the effect of another monster! You might ask, "Where is home?" It's their Field Spell! When the uncontrollable mech beasts emerge from the sands below, the Blitzclique family springs into action, calling up the right member for the job from your Deck to your hand and sending them off into battle with an extra 500 ATK/DEF!

It's Time to En Passant!

In a booster set dedicated to the King of Games, we just had to have a theme dedicated to one of the world's oldest games: chess! That big floating chessboard in the sky is the centerpiece of a new world premiere theme that will make your head spin. Like chess itself, this will be a lot to wrap your head around at first, so we're going to avoid using full card names and use some simple piece names, instead. The chess theme is one of those rare themes that has no Main Deck monsters. Instead, it has Spells, Traps, and Synchro Monsters! It also works heavily with placing its Monster Cards into the Spell & Trap Zones. There are currently 4 chess monsters: 'king' (Level 10), 'rook' (Level 8), 'knight' (Level 7) – all with plenty of Attack Points! – and the 'pawn' (Level 2, and also a Tuner). All are Synchro Monsters. Here's how it works: The chessboard Field Spell lets you Summon a Level 2 chess piece (a 'pawn') directly from your Extra Deck each turn, and place a chessman from the Extra Deck in your Spell & Trap Zone.

Except for the 'pawn,' chessmen have effects that activate when placed in the Spell & Trap Zone. The 'knight' adds a chess Spell Card from your Deck to your hand. The 'king' adds a chess Trap Card from your Deck or Graveyard to your hand. And the 'rook' sort of 'castles' to place a 'king' from your Extra Deck in your Spell & Trap Zone.

While they're sitting in your Spell & Trap Zone, these pieces also have extra abilities. The 'knight' does 500 damage to your opponent each time they activate a card or effect. The 'king' limits your opponent to just 5 monster effects per turn. And the 'rook' protects all your chess cards from being destroyed by your opponent's card effects.

While they're monsters, each chessman can banish another card from the field (generally an opponent's monster). And if the 'pawn' uses this ability, it gets promoted by crossing over to your opponent's field, returning to your Extra Deck, and Special Summoning any chess piece from your Extra Deck. (That's one way to Special Summon your non-'pawn' chessmen.)

If a chessman Monster Card you control is destroyed (even if it's in the Spell & Trap Zone), the chessboard Field Spell lets you return any chessman in your Spell & Trap Zone to the Extra Deck, then immediately Special Summon it. (That's a second way to Special Summon your non-'pawn' chessmen.)

Chess pieces have no special Summoning restrictions, so you can also Synchro Summon them like any other Synchro Monster.

Got all that? Don't worry, the club meets after school if you need a refresher course. One other thing. Just like how chess has special opening moves, so do the chessmen. This special Trap Card lets you: Place a 'chessboard' Field Spell from your hand, Deck, or Graveyard, to the field, to get you started, AND

Special Summons a Level 2 or 7 chessman ('pawn' or 'knight') to the Extra Monster Zone, AND

Places 1 chessman from your Extra Deck in your Spell & Trap Zone, AND

If your opponent goes first, you can activate this Trap from your hand during their Standby Phase. Checkmate!

Another cool world premiere card is this new Level 8 Tuner monster. It's not a chessman, but it works perfectly with the chess strategy. You can Special Summon this monster from your hand if there's a Synchro Monster in your field or Graveyard.

When Summoned, you can place up to 3 different Synchro Monsters from your Extra Deck and/or Graveyard into your Spell & Trap Card Zone. You also get a bonus Token monster with a Level equal to the number of Synchro Monsters you placed. While it works with any Synchro Monster, this Tuner goes especially well with chessmen. As an extra special bonus, this monster is available in Chaos Origins as an extended art card!

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