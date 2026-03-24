Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Announces New City Town DLC

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new massive DLC on the way as players will soon get new shops and characters from New City

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure unveils City Town DLC with 30+ hours of new quests and activities

Explore the vibrant City Town region with fresh shops, hidden areas, and adorable new characters

Befriend U*SA*HA*NA, unlock 35 friendship levels, and customize your own Imagination Cafe

No microtransactions—enjoy a huge new adventure, multiplayer, and endless ways to personalize

Sunblink has revealed the next massive content addition coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as they have a new DLC planned called City Town. This is totally optional content for PC and console players that will provide an all-new region to explore, featuring several new visitors and shops to discover. Players will also be given over 30 hours of adventure content and over 90 new quests. We have the full details of what to expect below with the latest trailer as well, as the DLC will arrive on April 16, 2026. No word yet on the price of the DLC yet.

New Visitors, Shops, and Activities Arrive in City Town

New Bestie Alert: Cheerful and full of energy, U*SA*HA*NA can't wait to show everyone around City Town, make new friends, and lend a hand renovating your very own cafe. Unlock 35 friendship levels with U*SA*HA*NA for a wealth of rewards and benefits.

Cheerful and full of energy, U*SA*HA*NA can't wait to show everyone around City Town, make new friends, and lend a hand renovating your very own cafe. Unlock 35 friendship levels with U*SA*HA*NA for a wealth of rewards and benefits. Vibrant New City: Step into City Town, a vibrant new region bursting with towering skylines, adorable critters, and delicious foods to discover. With 30+ hours of adventure and over 90 plus quests, there's plenty to uncover both above (and beneath) the city!

Step into City Town, a vibrant new region bursting with towering skylines, adorable critters, and delicious foods to discover. With 30+ hours of adventure and over 90 plus quests, there's plenty to uncover both above (and beneath) the city! Imagination Cafe: Design and customize your very own Imagination Cafe! Whip up endless combinations of adorable treats like mochi, dango, and boba tea to delight your Sanrio friends.

Design and customize your very own Imagination Cafe! Whip up endless combinations of adorable treats like mochi, dango, and boba tea to delight your Sanrio friends. Seven New Shops: Help your Sanrio pals grow City Town with new establishments like a plushie boutique, blooming orchards and a fun-filled arcade.

Help your Sanrio pals grow City Town with new establishments like a plushie boutique, blooming orchards and a fun-filled arcade. New Visitors: Keep an eye out for U*SA*HA*NA's adorable friends Pannya-chan, Buppyu-kun, Wanwa-chan, Sora-kun and Nyako-chan. Prepare cozy apartments inside the Rainbow Tower to welcome them in style!

Keep an eye out for U*SA*HA*NA's adorable friends Pannya-chan, Buppyu-kun, Wanwa-chan, Sora-kun and Nyako-chan. Prepare cozy apartments inside the Rainbow Tower to welcome them in style! And… keep an eye out for a mysterious cameo guest!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more. Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

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