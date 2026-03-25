Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals Plans For Season 03 Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has revealed the content coming in Season 03 across all modes, set to be released in early April

Article Summary Season 03 brings nine new and remastered multiplayer maps plus fresh modes and Ranked Play rewards.

New Ashwood Survival map, competitive Zombie Battle mode, and legacy weaponry hit Zombies mode.

Warzone gets a huge Verdansk Launch Pad POI, new gameplay features, and fresh rotating battle royale modes.

Endgame goes Free-to-Play for a limited time with new skill tracks, Operations, and special abilities.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software dropped new details for everything coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 03. Some of the highlights for the season will be the addition of nine new and returning multiplayer maps, the addition of the new Ashwood Zombies Survival Map, a huge new Verdansk POI being added to Call of Duty: Warzone, a new Operation being added to Endgame (which has been made itno a Free-To-Play modfe for a limited time), and other additions. We have dev notes below, and you can find finer details on their latest blog, as the content will drop on April 2, 2026.

Things Ramp Up In Close-Combat and Close Confines With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 03

In their next move against The Guild, Karma sends in Cole "Javelin" Donovan. Dropping from international airspace toward a Guild facility over the Arctic Circle, Javelin expertly neutralizes the enemy threats… until Victoria Atwood enters the fray, flanked by her autonomous Rhinos. Little does she know, Javelin has already completed his objective with the help of Karma, hacking into The Guild's system using the C-Link to take their lethal technology into his own hands.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer Maps: At launch, experience new maps Beacon and Abyss, drop into the Mission: Trident Skirmish map, and play remasters of Plaza and Gridlock. Keep up the momentum in the Mid-Season with the new Onsen map plus a remastered Summit and the return of Hacienda.

At launch, experience new maps Beacon and Abyss, drop into the Mission: Trident Skirmish map, and play remasters of Plaza and Gridlock. Keep up the momentum in the Mid-Season with the new Onsen map plus a remastered Summit and the return of Hacienda. Multiplayer Modes: Demolition makes its Black Ops 7 debut at launch, joined shortly afterward by Aim High and Snipers Only. In the Mid-Season, test your parkour skills in the new Freerun mode, turn up the temperature in Heat Wave Havoc, and then chill out with some Freeze Tag.

Demolition makes its Black Ops 7 debut at launch, joined shortly afterward by Aim High and Snipers Only. In the Mid-Season, test your parkour skills in the new Freerun mode, turn up the temperature in Heat Wave Havoc, and then chill out with some Freeze Tag. Additional Loadout Content: Fry your foes and lockdown areas with the new Ion Core Scorestreak, dealing pulsing radioactive damage in a radius that penetrates walls. Upgrade this devastating weapon with the Plutonium Core or Chemical Catalyst Overclocks.

Fry your foes and lockdown areas with the new Ion Core Scorestreak, dealing pulsing radioactive damage in a radius that penetrates walls. Upgrade this devastating weapon with the Plutonium Core or Chemical Catalyst Overclocks. Black Ops 7 Ranked Play: Get wins, climb the Ranks, and prove your mettle in the next season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, bringing new rewards to those worthy of the challenge.

Zombies

Ashwood Survival Map: Defeat waves of undead foes within the central grounds of Ashes of the Damned in the Ashwood Survival map. In addition to the standard Survival experience, players can also try their hand at Cursed on Ashwood for a more challenging experience.

Defeat waves of undead foes within the central grounds of Ashes of the Damned in the Ashwood Survival map. In addition to the standard Survival experience, players can also try their hand at Cursed on Ashwood for a more challenging experience. Paradox Junction Directed Mode, Starting Room: Get a guided Main Quest experience as Directed Mode arrives for Paradox Junction and try your luck at the beginning of the map with the Starting Room Mode.

Get a guided Main Quest experience as Directed Mode arrives for Paradox Junction and try your luck at the beginning of the map with the Starting Room Mode. Zombie Battle: Experience the new fiercely frenetic, free-for-all competitive Zombies mode where survival and disruption are two sides of the same coin. The last player standing wins.

Experience the new fiercely frenetic, free-for-all competitive Zombies mode where survival and disruption are two sides of the same coin. The last player standing wins. New Round-Based Map Mid-Season: Journey to "the cold place" when Totenreich arrives in Season 03 Reloaded…

Journey to "the cold place" when Totenreich arrives in Season 03 Reloaded… Legacy Weaponry Beckons: Get ready to Pack-a-Punch everyone's favorite pistol, then make sure you inspect the Mystery Box at mid-season for powerful legacy weaponry!

Call of Duty: Warzone

Verdansk Map Update: The southern hills of Verdansk have undergone extensive construction. with the all-new Launch Pad. Get a preview of the major areas within this massive new POI so you're ready to go the moment it becomes the hottest drop at Season 03 launch.

The southern hills of Verdansk have undergone extensive construction. with the all-new Launch Pad. Get a preview of the major areas within this massive new POI so you're ready to go the moment it becomes the hottest drop at Season 03 launch. The Gulag Arrives in Avalon: As Avalon enters into big map rotation in Core Battle Royale later in the season, reports indicate the presence of multiple Gulags in the environment. Get a preview here so you're ready to fight for your redeployment!

As Avalon enters into big map rotation in Core Battle Royale later in the season, reports indicate the presence of multiple Gulags in the environment. Get a preview here so you're ready to fight for your redeployment! Modes: Drop into Battle Royale with big map rotation for the first time, cycling between Verdansk and Avalon in-season, and get your bearings around the new Launch Pad POI with the Launch Squad LTM, challenging Operators to collect Launch Codes and then survive until blast off. Other modes arriving in Season 03 include Hot Pursuit, Prop Hunt Royale, and Iron Gauntlet.

Drop into Battle Royale with big map rotation for the first time, cycling between Verdansk and Avalon in-season, and get your bearings around the new Launch Pad POI with the Launch Squad LTM, challenging Operators to collect Launch Codes and then survive until blast off. Other modes arriving in Season 03 include Hot Pursuit, Prop Hunt Royale, and Iron Gauntlet. New Gameplay Features: The Wall Jump and Grapple Hook are making their way into Battle Royale and Resurgence modes! Plus, beware of the launched missile in the new Flashpoint Public Event, further empower your Operator by purchasing Spikes at a Buy Station, and damage enemy squads with the arrival of the Cluster Grenade.

The Wall Jump and Grapple Hook are making their way into Battle Royale and Resurgence modes! Plus, beware of the launched missile in the new Flashpoint Public Event, further empower your Operator by purchasing Spikes at a Buy Station, and damage enemy squads with the arrival of the Cluster Grenade. Resurgence Ranked Play: Rank up and earn rewards in the second season of Ranked Play: Resurgence, now taking place on Haven's Hollow and Rebirth Island. Fight to increase your Skill Rating, earn exclusive rewards, and climb the Skill Divisions on your way to the top.

Across All Modes

New Weapons, Attachments: Wield six new weapons, including the MK35 ISR Assault Rifle and VST SMG available at launch in the Battle Pass. Through Events and Weekly Challenges, also earn the Strider 300 Sniper Rifle, 1911 Pistol, Siren Special Weapon, and the Katana Melee Weapon. Plus get new Attachments like the VAS Convergence Foregrip to stabilize recoil, an Underbarrel Shotgun for the Shadow SK Sniper Rifle, a Spear Gun for the X9 Maverick Assault Rifle, and more.

Wield six new weapons, including the MK35 ISR Assault Rifle and VST SMG available at launch in the Battle Pass. Through Events and Weekly Challenges, also earn the Strider 300 Sniper Rifle, 1911 Pistol, Siren Special Weapon, and the Katana Melee Weapon. Plus get new Attachments like the VAS Convergence Foregrip to stabilize recoil, an Underbarrel Shotgun for the Shadow SK Sniper Rifle, a Spear Gun for the X9 Maverick Assault Rifle, and more. New Events and Rewards: Participate in new events and earn rewards across Weekly Challenges, General Challenges, and Events.

Participate in new events and earn rewards across Weekly Challenges, General Challenges, and Events. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Dive into an all-new Battle Pass delivering new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a variety of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell to earn additional rewards including the exclusive "Valkyrie" Operator, now with even more value courtesy of in-game challenges to unlock her warrior sisters, "Scarlett" and "Ash," as well as a brand-new BlackCell Camo Track with six BlackCell Weapon Camos!

Dive into an all-new Battle Pass delivering new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a variety of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell to earn additional rewards including the exclusive "Valkyrie" Operator, now with even more value courtesy of in-game challenges to unlock her warrior sisters, "Scarlett" and "Ash," as well as a brand-new BlackCell Camo Track with six BlackCell Weapon Camos! Weekly Challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Attachments, Camo rewards, and XP. Plus, over 80 Weapon Camos can be earned across Season 03!

Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Attachments, Camo rewards, and XP. Plus, over 80 Weapon Camos can be earned across Season 03! New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra Skins, Reactive content, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints across new Bundles arriving in the Store, including the Tracer Pack: Haptic Reign Bundle featuring the "Maglev" Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint for the new Season 03 MK35 ISR Assault Rifle.

Endgame

Endgame Goes Free to Play: With Season 03, Endgame goes Free to Play for everyone for a limited time! Invite your squad to join the action, with free players starting as one of the four JSOC Operators from Specter One. Also expect adjustments to Loadouts and loss rules that better fit the evolving dynamics in Endgame Avalon.

With Season 03, Endgame goes Free to Play for everyone for a limited time! Invite your squad to join the action, with free players starting as one of the four JSOC Operators from Specter One. Also expect adjustments to Loadouts and loss rules that better fit the evolving dynamics in Endgame Avalon. Introducing Operations: Time to go to work. Operations are deploying to Avalon to give your violence a tactical framework, starting with Operation Poison Pill.

Time to go to work. Operations are deploying to Avalon to give your violence a tactical framework, starting with Operation Poison Pill. New Skill Track, Two Abilities: At launch, summon attack drones and turn enemies into allies with the new Warband Skill Track and hurl a ricocheting projectile with the Aether Blade Ability. Later in the season, unlock the Thermal Spike Ability as a Weekly Challenge reward.

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