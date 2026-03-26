Posted in: Books, Magic: The Gathering, Pop Culture, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Random House Worlds, seanan mcguire, Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos

Magic: The Gathering Has a New Novel/Card Combo Arriving Next Week

A new Magic: The Gathering novel is coming out next week, as Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos will also come with a card in the first edition

Article Summary Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos is a new Magic: The Gathering novel launching next week from Random House Worlds.

First edition hardcover copies include a special Command Tower Magic card with exclusive Strixhaven art.

The story follows Eula Blue, a mage student navigating danger and new friendships at Strixhaven University.

Written by Seanan McGuire, the novel deepens Magic: The Gathering lore with a thrilling dark academia vibe.

Random House Worlds has come together with Wizards of the Coast for a special new Magic: The Gathering novel, as Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos will arrive next week. Written by Seanan McGuire, the book is essentially a setup story for the next expansion, Secrets of Strixhaven, which launches next month. But aside from having a thrilling story, the first edition of the book will also come with something special, as a limited number of physical printed hardcover copies will come with a card from the new set. Youc an leanr more about the book here as it will be released on April 7, 2026.

Follow a New Story and Gain a New Magic: The Gathering Card with Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos

Strixhaven University welcomes you. Begin your magical studies on a faraway plane, encountering new friends, mysteries, and dangers, in this fantastical dark academia. This special first edition hardcover includes a Command Tower Magic: The Gathering card with all-new Strixhaven artwork—while supplies last!

Eula Blue was supposed to be a mage. That was before the war came—before the fight for the Multiverse devastated Eula's home, and with it her hopes for a magical education. But the destruction of the war also brought something new: the ability to travel to other planes. And when Eula receives an invitation to study magic at a distant school called Strixhaven, she leaps to take it.

Eula's journey brings her closer than she ever thought possible to her fellow students, including the mysterious Segante, a boy whose secrets Eula longs to share. But not everyone is thrilled by the arrival of the new class, and Eula and her new friends quickly become targets. To make it through their first semester, they'll have to fight for their place in this new world—or else they'll be dead before their final exams.

About the Author

Seanan McGuire has previously written official MTG short fiction and brings a clear player perspective to her first full-length MTG novel. Set at Strixhaven University, OMENS OF CHAOS is a fantastical dark academia novel following a new class of students as they navigate rival colleges, dangerous magic, and the fallout of recent Multiverse-shaking events. It's a character-driven, on-the-ground story that expands the Strixhaven experience beyond the cards while staying deeply rooted in MTG lore

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