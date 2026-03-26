Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports FC 26, FC 26, football, Jake from State Farm, soccer, State Farm

Jake From State Farm is Now in EA Sports FC 26 For Some Reason

EA Sports FC 26 has a new addition to the game, and its one of the weirdest ones ever, as Jake from State Farm is now in the game

Article Summary Jake from State Farm appears in EA Sports FC 26 as a SuperFan, popping up during key match moments.

Players can unlock and equip exclusive State Farm gear for Ultimate Team in the upcoming update.

FC 26 introduces Authentic and Competitive gameplay modes for a more tailored football experience.

Major gameplay upgrades include new Archetypes, improved dribbling, and expanded live events.

Add this to the list of weird game collaborations for 2026, as Jake From State Farm has been added to EA Sports FC 26. That's right, not a player, not a team, not a legend or a coach, but a marketing figure has been added to the title. Jake, as you see him here, will start to appear in the crowd during select Ultimate Team matchups in the U.S. They will make him "dynamically and contextually" appear during specific match moments such as goals, corner kicks, or balls out of play.

Basically, they're forcing a bit of marketing on you as you play. Is it gonna make you buy State Farm insurance? Probably not. But we look forward to the mems of him constantly moving around the stadium stealing people's seats just to see you fail at a penalty kick. We have more details about his inclusion below as he will be added in the next update.

Is That Jake from State Farm Watching a Soccer Game?

Jake from State Farm is once again making history at the intersection of entertainment and culture by becoming the first EA Sports FC SuperFan brand ambassador. He's been scanned into the game just like the biggest names in the sport. Jake may not just be there to cheer players on; he appears to also be scouting for star talent. Players can head into the Store tab to claim and equip their premium State Farm gear to make an impression and show they're ready for what comes next. This marks the latest addition to a decade-long presence for State Farm in gaming, where the brand is known both for in-game integrations and celebrating streamers through its entertainment franchise, Gamerhood.

EA Sports FC 26

The club is yours! Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option — driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness — is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

Refined Gameplay Fundamentals: EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more.

EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more. Authentic & Competitive Gameplay Presets: The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career.

The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career. Experience Manager Career Like Never Before: Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers.

Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers. Archetypes: A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.

A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch. New Live Events and Tournament Modes: In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience. Unrivalled Authenticity: EA Sports is proud to bring unrivalled real-game authenticity in EA Sports FC 26 with over 20,000 athletes, across 750+ clubs & national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners.

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