Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Will Launch PC Alpha On March 29th

Frontier Developments revealed this week that they will start the PC Alpha test of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on March 29th, 2021. The game was recently pushed back with a new timetable in place for them to get their stuff together, and it seems they now have a clearer idea of how the game is going to proceed during testing. For this particular test, they have released a video showing off what you'll be exposed to and be able to work with. The video shows a team of three Commanders plunged into an on-foot raid of a military outpost that is both high-risk but necessary. They will need to disable the power center and render the opposing faction powerless, hopefully making it out all alive. You can take part in the alpha by pre-ordering the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store before it launches.

All three Commanders in the incursion team are specially equipped for their assigned role, selected from the wide range of space suits, weapons and equipment available in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Their tactical gear grants them an edge in their assigned tasks, whether it is to infiltrate the base avoiding detection, lay down covering fire if the alarm is raised, hacking, or quickly extract their teammates from a tight spot if enemy forces overwhelm them. The Elite Dangerous galaxy's rich setting and open-ended design reaches a new level of depth thanks to Odyssey's feet-on-the-ground gameplay. Introducing the detailed scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast distances measured in light years and the myriad missions available to players, Odyssey will greatly augment the already rich world of Elite Dangerous, offering a more personal experience for all Commanders to enjoy in their own way, in addition to the vast galaxy they can already explore.