Elroy and The Aliens Will Be Released On Steam This April

Elroy and The Aliens has been confirmed for a release on PC this April, bringing the new animated sci-fi adventure game to Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Motiviti Games have confirmed their new animated adventure game, Elroy and The Aliens, will be released this April. if you haven't seen the game yet, this is an animated adventure title that follows siblings Elroy and Peggie in search of a long-lost father as they encounter aliens and other madcap things along the way. The game currently has a free demo out on Steam, but the full version will be released on April 2, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Elroy and The Aliens

Take a trip back in time to the year 1993, meet Slope City inhabitant Elroy, and embark on a modern 2D hand-drawn cosmic journey through space and time to solve the mystery of what happened to his missing archaeologist father. Eighteen years have passed since his disappearance, and it is up to Elroy to unravel this evolving enigma by uncovering and deciphering a spiralling series of clues along the way. Inspired and intrigued by Elroy's passion for rocket engineering, local Slope City Newspaper journalist Peggie, who has a penchant for languages, history, and research, can't help but join the search. Together, they set out on a galaxy-wide adventure to piece together the biggest story of the decade. In a tale with exploration, discovery, and friendship at its core, players will uncover more than what happened to Elroy's father; especially when the pair are faced with a troubled mayor's dangerous designs!

Plenty of puzzles, alien encounters, and ancient legends await discovery by this haphazard rocket engineer and passionate investigative reporter. Over 60 different locations will be explored across two sprawling planets, and there's a whole host of human (and non-human) locals to befriend on the hunt for the truth… but will they find more than they bargained for? With multiple endings to choose from, it'll be up to the player to decide the outcome of this wholesome adventure. Evocative of 90s-era cartoons and inspired by LucasArts and Sierra games, as well as classics like Stargate, Indiana Jones, the Commonwealth Saga and Hyperion, Elroy and the Alien's 2D hand-drawn art and original music score captures the vibrant decade. A Juxtaposition of a heart-wrenching search for a loved one combined with compelling and humorous storytelling, Motiviti leaves no stone unturned in its anticipated epic full of twists, turns, and aliens!

