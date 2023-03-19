EndCycle VS Releases New Info Ahead Of PAX East Check out the latest trailer for the deck-building fighting game EndCycle VS before the team brings it to PAX East 2023.

Developer 12B3 Games revealed the latest changes and updates to their upcoming game EndCycle VS before they bring the game to PAX East this week. If you haven't had a chance to check this game out lately, this is a combination of an ultimate deck-building game fused with a fighting game, as you will build up your best maneuvers and powers to fight off enemies of all shapes and sizes. Mastering all sorts of attacks and building decks from cards you earn and collect as you go. The game is currently aiming to be released on April 20th, but you can get a glimpse of it in action at PAX East 2023 later this week.

"Build your deck, choose your fighter, and take on ever-evolving enemies in this epic roguelike adventure. With over 4,000 combinations, you can battle against the oncoming Noise or take the fight online. Will you have what it takes to beat your enemies and end the cycle? In EndCycle VS, the world is standing on the brink of war! A rotating city, purple ice-deserts, mysterious worlds built with data… It is a wild world with new challenges every day. Two teenagers find themselves in the middle of the biggest conflict this world has ever faced. The Crimson Force and the Azure Shield have dedicated their lives to advancing the human race as we know it… but who will win, and will they drag the world down with them?"

Inventive Deckbuilding: Create a unique playstyle with thousands of custom attacks!

Roguelike Adventure Awaits: Vanquish your foes throughout an increasingly challenging world; choose different cards and even different characters as you try to break the Cycle!

More Than Just a Roguelike: Battle it out against waves of enemies to perfect your build before taking the fun online and testing yourself against other players!

Invent, Innovate and Imagine: Create entirely new maps, characters, and builds with the easy-to-use Creative Centre.