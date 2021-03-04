Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 48 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 48 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 48. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 48 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Required: 21,000,000

The further we get into these levels, the more trainers are going to slow down in their progression as their extra XP dwindles. If you find yourself in need of XP, pay attention to the bonuses going on in Pokémon GO. Spotlight Hour features an XP bonus frequently, and the current Season of Legends is going to give extra XP for every Legendary Raid. Paying attention to bonuses like that and popping Lucky Eggs at the right time is a god bet.

Receive 20 Souvenirs from your buddy

Here, you will need to have Ultra Buddies set as your Buddy actively. Your best bet is to cycle through multiple Ultra Buddies throughout a day of gameplay to see if they have anything to offer. This should be the easiest, or at least the least arduous, of these tasks.

Earn 300 hearts with your buddy

This is something you can speed through relatively fast, unlike the time-gated task below. You can switch Buddies 20 times in a day, so if you're not invested in keeping a single Buddy, you can go through them and earn hearts by playing, taking a snapshot, feeding, battling, and more.

Personally, I think there's more reward in taking your time with this and truly bonding with your Pokémon. No judgment though — however you want to get there, that's a valid way. However, just remember that even if you speed through this, you are going to be time-locked by the final task.

Walk 200km with your buddy

Nothing to it but to do it. Get to walking.

Walk 25km in a week 8 times

Set your alarm to check in periodically that you're on pace. The pain of having to start over toward the end of this is unimaginable!

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!