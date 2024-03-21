Posted in: Games, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged:

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reveals Season One Content

WB Games revealed more details to the content coming in Season 1 for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, launching on March 28.

WB Games and Rocksteady Studios revealed what's to come in Season 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which will arrive next week. The primary content that players will be getting is a brand new mission in which you'll need to get an alternate reality version of The Joker to help you out. We have more details from the devs and the trailer here as it will arrive on March 28, 2024.

Credit: WB Games

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – Season 1

The first season of free post-launch downloadable content (DLC) will be available on March 28 for all Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League owners at no extra cost. To keep the action going following the main campaign, Season 1 will kick off with Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark teleporting to a Brainiac-invaded Elseworld to rescue and recruit an alternate reality version of The Joker. This Elseworld twist on the iconic DC Super-Villain will be the latest playable character to join Task Force X, bringing his own brand of mayhem and chaos into the mix along with a healthy dose of explosives and a rocket-powered umbrella to launch himself through the air and glide across the city. Additionally, all Season 1 content will be set against the backdrop of an ever-changing Elseworld version of Metropolis with a distorted landscape that has been reimagined in The Joker's image.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Season 1 will also feature two dedicated episodes, each with new Incursions and Strongholds; missions and activities; DC Super-Villain-themed weapons, gear, and cosmetics; Justice League-infused Brainiac variant boss fights; and more. Episode 1: Fear will begin on March 28 with new gear inspired by the terror-inducing toxins and poisons of Scarecrow and Notorious items featuring Mad Hatter, Merlyn, and Dr. Psycho. Episode 2: Duality will be released as a mid-season update, including a new mission type, new Green Lantern-infused enemies, new Two-Face Infamy gear sets, and new Notorious weaponry based on DC Super-Villains Reverse-Flash and Black Manta.

