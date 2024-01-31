Posted in: Arcade, Games, Netflix, Review, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Sandbox VR, Squid Games

We Tried Out The Sandbox VR Squid Game Experience

We got a chance to try out the new Squid Game experience at Sandbox VR, trying out all of the games with a full set of six players.

Sandbox VR recently launched one of their most anticipated VR experiences as they teamed up with Netflix to bring Squid Game to life. Based on the popular South Korean show that captivated people back in 2021, with a second season on the way at some point, the two companies have managed to create a multiplayer experience that allows you and your friends to experience this virtual version of the TV series. We were given an opportunity from Sandbox VR to go check the Squid Game Virtuals experience out, as five of my friends and I did over at the Salt Lake City location in Fashion Place Mall.

If you've never been to one of their locations, they tend to be what you might expect if you were headed out to play laser tag or some other group activity. They have a front desk where you sign in after making an appointment, then the staff checks you in and runs you through the do's and don't about their system before you gear up. While you have the ability to see other people in VR, they will remind you to be careful when near other players top make sure you don't hurt each other or break the equipment.

The equipment they have on-site is pretty cool, as the suits and sensors are all presented for you to gear up. As you can see from these images, everything is charged up on racks or presented for you to snag right away. The space is set up to host multiple experiences for 1-2 hours per party, depending on what you decided to get yourselves into. And they are prepared for all of them, with various weapons with sensors used for certain games (like the zombies shooter we tried last time). This time around we were just strapped into a vest with a pack on it for the headset we were wearing, and censors to go around our wrists and ankles to detect arm and leg movement.

Once we dove in, they wasted no time in making us feel a little uneasy. You and your friends are inside a complex with 100 other "players" to compete in the games. Squid Game Virtuals has a small story going through it where, after each game, you see fewer people around, with characters telling you what's happening and their own perspectives as you play. Before jumping in, you select a name to go by, an avatar, and a number to put on your avatar's jumpsuit to easily identify you to other players.

The first game we played was their version of Red Light, Green Light. Each player had to run around and collect small piggy banks and deposit them in a small bin in front of the giant head. Every time you were caught moving, points were deducted from your overall total. But every time you got a piggy bank, you were rewarded handsomely. The second game was Make A Shape, in which pink panels came toward you with certain shapes that your body had to fit throughout without touching the sides. I was killing it as this until they started sending them from the sides with little warning.

The one that by far messed me and everyone else up was Cross The Bridge, which you can see here. The goal was to touch the right platforms of glass without falling through. The way this was set up legitimately gave me a bit of vertigo as you're shown a pit below you. Once you crack the wrong glass, you fall, and you are sent into a falling animation before being brought back to go to the end and start over. There were many times we all had a sense of dread about falling into a pit. Even though we knew for a fact there was no pit, it was solid ground. The VR messed with out vision and perception that much, so kudos on them for making an experience that felt a little too real at times.

The fourth game was One Of Four, where we had to stand on the right color or shape on the ground in order to survive. Few clues were given during the game, but you could yell out to others where to stand if you wanted to help them. Or you could just say the wrong thing and send them to another falling death. The difficulty ramped up over time as you had to figure it out with less time on the clock and harder choices to make. The fifth game was Catch & Match, where three different shapes were sent flying at your head, as well as spiked bombs. You had to catch the right shape, put it in the right bin, and avoid being blown up. If you caught a bomb, you could throw it at anyone else on the board as you stood across from each other.

The sixth and final game was Simon Says, which starts off pretty easy but then goes into hardcore mode pretty quickly. I assume it's done this way because the game as a whole assumes you've learned enough about the different mechanics to know better at this point. This was the only game I was able to 100% win on, as it was a great challenge figuring out the right actions, while also avoiding things and not falling into sudden holes they made in the ground.

Overall, Sandbox VR has a winner here! Squid Game Virtuals was a great experience; it was about 45-50 minutes, an hour if you include setup, and everyone in my party had a great time with it. There was a technical hiccup with one of the suits, but it's a big system, and not everything is perfect. For what it was, we had a great time. The one big snag a lot of people will have is the price, as it costs you $55-65 per person, depending on the location and the date you book. If you're into VR and want to have a party game with five of your friends, we highly recommend it.

