Conan Exiles To Launch Age Of War – Chapter 4 This Tuesday

Funcom has released new details about Conan Exiles' next major content update, as Age of War – Chapter 4 arrives on April 2.

Funcom released a number of new details about the next expansion for Conan Exiles, as the team will release Age Of War – Chapter 4 on Tuesday, April 2. The new chapter will add a couple of cool enw features, including a new Fatalities system for you to brutally finish off an opponent or NPC, a system to challenge current champions and claim rewards across the land, a brand new camp added to the landscape, a new Sacred Hunt option, and more. Plus some amazing new features to your own fortress, which include a giant arrow to shoot over the wall to decimate players. We have a few snippets below from their latest blog, as well as a Chapter 3 recap video they recently sent out for you to enjoy.

Conan Exiles: Age Of War – Chapter 4

A New Camp

Once the update has arrived and night has fallen, the hunt begins. In the wilds at night, Werehyenas are ambushing lone travelers. Meet them with iron and steel. Should you survive, make sure to loot their bodies, as they may have a map on them with clues to your next destination. Alternatively, you may see a mysterious light in the sky. Follow it, and you will find the camp of Jhebbal Sag. Here you will meet the Bloody Tongue of Jhebbal Sag, a priest of the Lord of Beasts, who will tell you more about her patron and his Sacred Hunt. When Stygia, in their arrogance and avarice, trampled across the wilds to invade the Exiled Lands, the wilds took note. Now, Jhebbal Sag has called for a Sacred Hunt, and woe betide anyone who gets in its way.

Challenge The Champions

Should you wish to gain the favor of Jhebbal Sag, you must hunt his champions. These formidable beasts, branded by Jhebbal Sag, are spread across the land, and must be summoned with special lures. The lures can be acquired from the camp vendor with fangs. Armor has no place in these savage struggles of will. Shed it and adorn yourself in the ritual war paint of Jhebbal Sag. Weapons, on the other hand, are permitted. Defeating a single Champion will not impress Jhebbal Sag. Your goal is to best them all, and with a prize collected from each, you will be ready to face the final Champion. The journey to its lair will require travel not by land but by spirit. The Bloody Tongue of Jhebbal Sag will give you the details on how to walk this path.

