Endzone 2 Receives New Impactful Update This Week

Endzone 2 continues to receive updates in Early Access, as the November update adds some critical improvements and features

Radiation is now balanced, making defensive gear more effective and manageable in challenging environments.

New expedition sends players to a military base, introducing number-based puzzles and immersive sessions.

Explore, build, and trade in Endzone 2's survival strategy world with unique resources and dynamic challenges.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios have released another major update for Endzone 2 in Early Acces with some critical and impactful upgrades. The crux of this update is to provide some bug fixes and adjustments to the game to help improve it and bring in some quality-of-life features so the game runs better in this version. They've also added new zones, expeditions, and events to add more to the main game. We have the details below, as the content is now live.

November Update

The new Endzone 2 update makes a balancing adjustment to radiation behavior in the game. Previously, radiation levels would grow steadily, making it difficult for players to manage. With this update, radiation levels are now more stable, and protective clothing items are more effective, allowing players to better handle the environmental hazards. The update also introduces an immersive introductory part to the beginning of new sessions, making the game's opening moments feel more engaging. In addition to these new features, the update includes a new Expedition called the Endzone, which sends players to an above-ground bunker, featuring new puzzle gameplay. Players can also look forward to various bug fixes, tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements to enhance the overall experience.

Zones: Radiation no longer grows steadily and is more balanced.

Radiation no longer grows steadily and is more balanced. Expeditions: Added Military Base featuring a number-based puzzle.

Added Military Base featuring a number-based puzzle. Events: Introduced an immersive introductory sequence at the start of new game sessions.

Introduced an immersive introductory sequence at the start of new game sessions. Bug Fixes & Tweaks: Various bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and minor adjustments.

Endzone 2

Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders.

Only the Strongest Survive: Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened.

Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened. Explore the Badlands: Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions.

Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions. Uncover Resources: Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command.

Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command. Build Your New Home: Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies, refined resources, and optimized production lines.

Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies, refined resources, and optimized production lines. Trade and Manage: Master your trade skills and establish trade routes between your zones.

