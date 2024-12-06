Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape Simulator 2, Pine Studio

Escape Simulator 2 Announced For Steam Release in 2025

Escape Simulator 2 has been announced, as the team consulted escape room designers to make this edition more challenging and robust

Real-life escape room designers join forces to craft intricate puzzles for up to 8 players.

Enhanced Room Editor 2.0 lets you create custom escape rooms with advanced tools.

Explore mysteries like a stranded starship, Dracula's castle, and cursed pirate treasure.

Indie game developer and publisher Pine Studio confirmed today they are releasing Escape Simulator 2, a sequel to their popular puzzler. This latest entry of the game will bring in a ton of new challenges, as the developers consulted with real-life escape room designers to create a new set of challenges for up to eight players to solve. Essentially, they are doing everything they can to up the ante from the previous game and make this one feel like a bigger deal all around. Plus, the team has gone in and given the Room Editor feature a robust upgrade so that it feels like you have total control to make your own escape rooms. We have more info below as the game will probably be out sometime next year.

Escape Simulator 2

Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, it's the ultimate first-person escape room experience. In this brand-new adventure for 1–8 players, budding puzzle solvers can immerse themselves in the series' most intricate escape rooms yet, crafted with input from real-life escape room experts and legendary Escape Simulator community builders. Players will be able to explore detailed environments to uncover clues and solve a range of mysteries, including the fate of a stranded starship, the secrets of Count Dracula's castle, and the hidden location of a cursed pirate treasure.

Puzzle-Solving mystery: Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms.

Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms. Play Solo or Multiplayer: Tackle each challenge on your own or team up with up to 8 players for the ultimate cooperative escape room experience.

Tackle each challenge on your own or team up with up to 8 players for the ultimate cooperative escape room experience. Enhanced Physics & Interactions: Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the room designed for interactivity.

Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the room designed for interactivity. Room Editor 2.0: Create and share your dream escape rooms with an upgraded suite of tools, including a brand-new lighting engine, building constructor, and animation editor.

