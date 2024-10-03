Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Harvest

EVE Online Reveals New Details For 2024 Crimson Harvest

EVE Online is getting into the Halloween spirit, as the 2024 Crimson Harvest brings a new event and rewards for the next few weeks

Article Summary Embrace the chaos in EVE Online's 2024 Crimson Harvest Halloween event and claim extraordinary rewards.

Join the intense Crimson Clash conflict between the Blood Raider Covenant and the Order of Tetrimon.

Experience 90% loot drops in PvP, seizing spoils from opponents and navigating surprise ambushes.

Earn daily login rewards with boosters, SKINs, Skill Points, and more for Alpha and Omega pilots.

CCP Games have launched their latest event for EVE Online, as the team has given us a new Halloween event with the 2024 Crimson Harvest. Starting today and running all the way until November 5, players will be able to take part in a new event with tons of opportunities to loot and snag rewards, all with a bit of fear in them as the incoming attacks will be challenging and sometimes brutal. We have more details below as the event is now live!

EVE Online – 2024 Crimson Harvest

Crimson Harvest throws you into a deadly confrontation between the zealots of the Order of Tetrimon and the twisted Blood Raider Covenant. Blood flows through highsec, lowsec, nullsec, and wormhole systems, including Pochven, as combat and hacking sites appear throughout. Only the fiercest capsuleers will dare to face the greatest challenges in Blood Raider controlled systems within the Delve region and within the Eugidi, Angils and Essin constellations. For those brave enough to confront the rarest sites, beware – these dungeons may escalate, leading you deeper for an even greater prize. Will you survive, or fall among the countless wrecks left in the wake of this massacre?

Crimson Clash: Capsuleers across New Eden are caught in a deadly conflict between the Blood Raider Covenant and the Order of Tetrimon. Align with a side through the Agency to join the fight and earn unique rewards.

Capsuleers across New Eden are caught in a deadly conflict between the Blood Raider Covenant and the Order of Tetrimon. Align with a side through the Agency to join the fight and earn unique rewards. Frightful Looting: A season of slaughter is upon us with a 90% loot drop rate for PvP kills, up from the usual 50%. Hunt down the pumpkin-marked wrecks of your fallen foes and claim their spoils—but stay alert, as ambushes may lurk when you least expect them.

A season of slaughter is upon us with a 90% loot drop rate for PvP kills, up from the usual 50%. Hunt down the pumpkin-marked wrecks of your fallen foes and claim their spoils—but stay alert, as ambushes may lurk when you least expect them. Grim Rewards: Crimson Harvest offers daily login rewards for Alpha and Omega pilots, with Omega's earning both tracks. Among the treats awaiting you are boosters, SKINs, EverMarks, generous Skill Points, horrific SKINR components, and more.

