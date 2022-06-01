Evercade Announces New Mobile Version: Evercade EXP

Evercade revealed a brand new product this week as they are taking their retro console on the go with the portable Evercade EXP. The console will utilize all of the cartridges that have been released by the company so far, giving you the ability to play multiple titles from dozens of classic gaming companies that are long gone. What's more, the design allows you to play classic arcade titles like they used to run by tilting it on its side and using the left-hand controls. The console will be released in Winter 2022 at £129.99, $149.99, €149.99, with pre-orders being opened up in September 2022.

The new all-white Evercade EXP levels up the retro gaming experience with a premium quality and performance specifications on par with home console release, the Evercade VS. Meaning complete parity at home or on the go. Following on from the hugely successful Evercade Handheld in 2020, and following the reviews and feedback from that console, this device brings multiple new features to the design and also has full support for the existing Evercade cartridge library of over 30 cartridge collections and over 300 games. In addition to this, the Evercade EXP will come with a new arcade collection in the box. IREM Arcade 1 brings 6 classic games from the renowned arcade developer to Evercade in our traditional numbered clamshell case, full colour manual and physical cartridge. Games include arcade hit shooters R-Type and In The Hunt, classic titles Moon Patrol and 10 Yard Fight, and fan favourites Battle Chopper (Mr Heli) and Lightning Swords.

The Evercade EXP features a high resolution 4.3" IPS screen that provides an incredibly bright and colourful retro gaming experience and allows for great viewing angles, wherever you are. The 800×480 screen is also covered with a tempered glass bezel for a clearer view and strong protection. In addition to the screen, the Evercade EXP features a new TATE mode. The console is designed to be rotated 90 degrees anticlockwise in order to play vertical-orientated games the way they should be played. Rather than stretching the screen or having a very small area, TATE mode allows the screen to be used as the original developer intended, making it perfect for arcade shooters and more. The Evercade EXP features two buttons on the left hand side that allow for comfortable play when using TATE mode. The full controller set has also been expanded to include L2 and R2 trigger controls. Updating your console is now easier than ever with the Evercade EXP's built in WiFi. Charging is also improved with USB-C support and our mini-HDMI 720p TV output has been redesigned to help cable stability. The Evercade EXP is also on a par with the specs of the Evercade VS console. Meaning that the 1.5Ghz processor and 4GB of built in memory will rival the experience you can get with a fixed home console device, but on the move.