Everwarder Announced For Released In Early February

Take on the task of tower defense with a mix of roguelote and survival mechanics, as Everwarder will be released on Steam next month

Article Summary Everwarder hits Steam on February 6, blending tower defense with roguelite and survival mechanics.

Defend a trapped friend within a crystal against dark creatures in a procedurally-generated world.

Collect resources, unlock upgrades, and discover structures as enemies grow stronger over time.

Each randomly generated run offers fresh challenges, urging strategic growth and adaptation.

Indie game developer qLate, along with publishers indie.io and Paras Games, have confirmed the official release date for their next title, Everwarder. The team has decided to try and put their own spin on the tower defense genre, as they have included a mix of survival and roguelite mechanics to the mix for a unique combination of fighting against enemies and time. As you fend off enemies coming from the darkness, you'll collect resources, buy upgrades, and discover ancient structures and artifacts to collect. We have more details below as the game arrives on PC via Steam on February 6.

Everwarder

In Everwarder there's you, and a procedurally-generated world covered in darkness. Touch it – and it will spawn a creature that will try to destroy your most precious thing – a crystal with your friend trapped inside. Every run starts with your crystal and a supply of energy. Then it's up to you how to fight the darkness. Do you steadily expand, clearing the darkness, harvesting its energy, and carefully deploying defenders to deal with whatever emerges from the dark? Or do you play it fast and loose, striking out to locate ancient structures and powerful artifacts hidden within?

Failure is just another word for learning. With every run you gather minerals and unlock new options on the upgrade tree, allowing you to become stronger and last longer against the darkness. After all, time is not on your side: Enemies grow stronger as the seconds tick on – but so do you, gathering new resources, boosts, and upgrading your defenders to last just a bit longer. Every run is randomly generated, with its own set of challenges and twists that will keep you on your toes. Every upgrade tweaks the experience, creating various synergies. So even if you struggle to keep up with the pressure, there's always a way to turn the tides of the battle!

