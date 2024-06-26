Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: evo, EVO 2024

Evo 2024 Boasts Largest Player Registration In Event's History

The numbers for Evo 2024 before it takes place next week sound incredible, as organizers boast a record registration of players.

Article Summary Evo 2024 sets a record with 10,224 players from 63 countries attending the event.

Tekken 8, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and SFIII: 3rd Strike feature largest brackets.

New Arena Finals Experience constructed, introducing an 8,500-seat main stage.

Additional attractions include the largest Arcade, Cosplay Contest, and watch parties.

Organizers behind Evo 2024 decided to boast some of their numbers a few weeks ahead of the event, as they revealed this year has the largest player registration in the entire history of the esports event. According to them, this year's event has a record number of unique competitors, as it stands at 10,224 players from 63 individual countries, all making their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center to compete in several fighting games. We have more info below before we dive into the event, set to take place from July 19-21, 2024.

Evo 2024

The tournament will also feature the largest brackets in franchise history for Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Entertainment), Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Cygames), and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (Capcom). Remaining game titles featured at Evo include Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works), Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (Arc System Works), Mortal Kombat 1, and THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SNK). In anticipation of the continuing growth of Evo presented by Chipotle, Evo will showcase a brand new Arena Finals Experience by constructing an 8,500-seat main stage from the ground-up as the centerpiece featuring the Top 6 finals of all eight featured games.

Evo is not just about the tournament, but it is a celebration of Fighting Game Culture. This year's all-inclusive ticketing allows fans to craft their own Evo adventure and freely flow between the Arena Finals Experience and the Show Floor throughout the weekend. The Show Floor will now be open all three days of the event and offer something for everyone in the community, including the largest Arcade in Evo's history, bigger casual gaming areas, Artist Alley, Vendor Village, Publisher Booths, New Art Gallery, Photo ops, and Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum.

There will also be a Cosplay Contest with special guest judges and, for the first time, dioramas for photo opps, and an art gallery with works from the history of the FGC to round out the Show Floor. The Evo Showcase returns with a dedicated stage for publisher panels, game reveals, and exhibitions to let the FGC know what to expect for the future of fighting games. Fans can also enjoy watch party experiences on the final day of Evo with Maxmillian Dood, RDCWorld, and members of Sajam Slam.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!