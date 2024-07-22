Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, Evolution Championship Series

Evolution Championship Series Announces Awards & New Event

At the end of Evo 2024, organizers for Evolution Championship Series confirmed new events as well as an esports awards show.

Article Summary New Evo events announced for France in 2025 and Singapore in 2026.

Evo Japan confirmed for May 9-11, 2025; Vegas event August 1-3, 2025.

Inaugural Evo Awards to celebrate fighting game community in 2025.

Evo's global expansion reflects fan passion and international reach.

Organizers for the Evolution Championship Series made a few announcements at the end of Evo 2024, as a few new shows are on the way. First off, the event will continue to expand on a global level, as they have revealed a new Evo event will arrive in France in October 2025 and Singapore in 2026. The event will also return to Japan on May 9-11, 2025, and the main event return to Las Vegas on August 1-3, 2025. The team also confirmed they will be launching their own inaugural Evo Awards, sponsored by Qiddiya, set to happen sometime in 2025 in Los Angeles. The show will, in their words, "celebrate the icons of the fighting game community and the future trailblazers." While they didn't come out and say it, many speculated online that it would be the esports equivalent of The Game Awards. We have a couple of quotes from the announcements below.

"We're building Evo in the direction of our fans and are excited to blend what we do best with what our global communities do best. We have strategically grown every year to support a new chapter of international expansion," said Stuart Saw, CEO for RTS, who co-owns and manages Evo along with Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Evo represents a celebration of our community and culture, so it's incredibly important we're able to bring Evo to the fans where they are. It's also a key moment for our brand partners as well to help support their global presence."

"We are following the passion of our fans and turning Evo itself into a world warrior, because we want our events to be as accessible as the fighting game community that inspires them," said Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo. "Evo has grown into a rallying point for a culture that we believe everyone who's a fighting game fan is already inherently a part of."

