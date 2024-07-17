Posted in: Card Games, Games | Tagged: Catchables, Exploding Kittens, Let's Hit Each Other With Fake Swords, When Sip Hits the Fan, You Little Stinker, Zombie Burrito

Exploding Kittens Reveals New Set Of Games Coming Out This Summer

Tabletop company Exploding Kittens revealed five new games coming out this Summer, with four for adults and a new kids game.

Exploding Kittens, the tabletop company behind Exploding Kittens, has announced five new games coming out this Summer. The company has four new adult titles: Let's Hit Each Other With Fake Swords, Zombie Burrito, When Sip Hits the Fan, Catchables, and the newest title in the Kitten Games collection for kids: You Little Stinker. We have more info on all five titles for you below as four of the games will be released on July 21, while Catchables will be out on July 27.

Exploding Kittens – Summer 2024 Lineup

Let's Hit Each Other With Fake Swords: The world's first sword-fighting card game where players resolve disputes through safe, foam sword fights. The game combines strategic thinking and physical activity, following Exploding Kittens' action-packed fan-favorite titles, Throw Throw Burrito and Throw Throw Avocado.

Zombie Burrito: A spooky addition to the Exploding Kittens' Throw Throw franchise, Zombie Burrito pits the living against the undead. Building upon the core gameplay of Throw Throw Burrito, the game features all-new twists including a new team structure that divides players into teams of "Zombies" and "Survivors."

When Sip Hits the Fan: When Sip Hits the Fan marks Exploding Kitten's entry into the world of drinking games, designed to add a fun spin to adult game nights. A spinner dictates specific player actions, like taking sips or drawing cards with hilarious challenges.

Catchables: Catchables are a collection of 12 squishy, cute collectible foam toys that double as an action-packed card game. Inspired by the iconic artwork of Exploding Kittens Co-Creator & Cartoonist Matthew Inman, Catchables include fan-favorite characters from the Exploding Kittens catalog, including Rainbow-Ralphing Cat, Lumber Cat, and "Cat holding a Cat."

You Little Stinker: The newest addition to Exploding Kittens' Kitten Games collection for players ages four and up, You Little Stinker is a simple picture-matching game designed specifically for young children.

