Extinction Day Announced For Steam Release in 2025

Take out humanity with everything we got, as Extinction Day will bring a doomsday simulator to PC via Steam sometime in 2025

Article Summary Extinction Day offers a doomsday simulator, challenging players to end humanity using real-world created horrors.

Utilize diseases, wars, and more to unleash chaos on a massive scale, simulating over 80,000 humans on screen.

Experience story-driven campaigns or strategic game modes with dynamic disasters and chain reactions.

Explore unlimited possibilities in Sandbox Mode, experimenting with endless doomsday combinations for destruction.

Indie game developer and publisher DryGin Studios revealed a new game this month, as Extinction Day will be coming to Steam sometime next year. This is the game where you pick your favorite "end of the world" song and crank it on high as you choose different ways to bring an end to humanity through our own means. No god-like powers, just all the horrors we've created, from famine to outbreaks to nuclear weapons. Can you bring an end to the human race, or will you fail as some survive with the cockroaches? You can check out more about the game here as it will be released in some fashion in 2025.

Extinction Day

Extinction Day is a doomsday simulator where you wipe out humanity using disasters, diseases, wars, and other catastrophic events. Spread chaos worldwide, combine catastrophes for maximum destruction, and crush humanity's efforts to survive in this game of world-ending mayhem. Your mission: orchestrate the perfect apocalypse.

​Unleash Destruction On An Epic Scale: Our unique technology simulates over 80,000* humans simultaneously on screen as you deploy devastating plagues, natural catastrophes, global conflicts, and more tragedies. Designed using real-world data for an authentic simulation of humanity's downfall. (*number may be lower depending on players' hardware.)

Our unique technology simulates over 80,000* humans simultaneously on screen as you deploy devastating plagues, natural catastrophes, global conflicts, and more tragedies. Designed using real-world data for an authentic simulation of humanity's downfall. (*number may be lower depending on players' hardware.) More Than Just a 2D Simulator: Watch disasters unfold in real-time, dynamically evolving and spreading based on your strategic choices. Combine different disasters to create chain reactions and watch civilization collapse before your eyes. Humanity won't go down without a fight.

Watch disasters unfold in real-time, dynamically evolving and spreading based on your strategic choices. Combine different disasters to create chain reactions and watch civilization collapse before your eyes. Humanity won't go down without a fight. Multiple Ways to End The World: Experience a story-driven campaign with varied extinction scenarios, or test your strategic prowess in challenging game modes. With dozens of hours of replayable content, every playthrough offers new strategies to discover.

Experience a story-driven campaign with varied extinction scenarios, or test your strategic prowess in challenging game modes. With dozens of hours of replayable content, every playthrough offers new strategies to discover. ​Sandbox Mode: Want pure destructive freedom? Sandbox mode removes all restrictions, letting you unleash any combination of disasters at will. Create your own scenarios and experiment with different doomsday combinations.

