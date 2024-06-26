Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 Manager 2024, Formula 1

F1 Manager 2024 Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Frontier Developments will bring F1 Manager 2024 over to the Nintendo Switch, giving Switch players the racing simulator for the first time.

Article Summary F1 Manager 2024 is launching on Nintendo Switch on July 23.

Create your team and legacy in the official F1 management game.

Enjoy real-time race control with official team radio and commentary. Manage every aspect, from personnel to finances and driver dynamics.

Frontier Developments has confirmed this afternoon that they will release F1 Manager 2024 for the Nintendo Switch for the first time. This will be the complete game, giving Switch players a chance to run their own team in the racing simulator, as it will be released for the console on July 23. We have more info on it from the team below.

F1 Manager 2024 on Nintendo Switch

For the very first time, players can choose to take their decision-making on the go on Nintendo Switch, as F1 Manager 2024 brings Formula 1 fans closer than ever before to the role of a Team Principal. Taking the lead at one of the ten official F1 constructors or, new for 2024 – their own created team, fans will build their legacy both on and off the track as they strive for success across multiple seasons. Players choosing to create their own constructor can take total control of their team's starting conditions to set their own challenge, before unleashing their creativity in expansive logo and livery creation tools as they bring their personal racing vision to life. F1 Manager 2024 offers complete feature parity on Nintendo Switch, providing a brand new way to experience every detail of the quintessential F1 management game.

When the lights go out, fans will manage each driver's race using a plethora of commands, with each communicated to them via over 70,000 official team radio lines from the real broadcast alongside the commentary team of Sky Sports F1 pairing David Croft and Karun Chandhok. Reacting to changing track conditions and race incidents, a well-timed strategy change can bring success to within reach, whilst a costly mechanical failure for a rival can create an opportunity for an even greater prize. Players can enjoy every race from a variety of broadcast-style camera angles in real-time, accelerate the action to 16x speed and react to key decisions, or even simulate them entirely.

Away from the roar of the engines at the team's headquarters, players will plot their route to glory by directing the details of every decision. From hiring the personnel working tirelessly to develop a race-winning car and identifying new upgrade packages to push their team forward, to negotiating with sponsors and balancing their finances, every decision matters. F1 Manager 2024 introduces deeper management considerations with the new Mentality system, which brings each driver and staff member's personality to the fore. Signing a star-studded line-up might help push their team forwards, but favouring one driver over another may leave them unhappy and susceptible to a poaching attempt by a rival team. Whilst in the long-term, fans can craft their own future by recruiting the hottest talent as Affiliate drivers who will continue to hone their racecraft in F2 and F3, before weighing up when to introduce them to their first F1 session.

