Fae Farm Expansion Coasts Of Croakia Has Been Released

Phoenix Labs has released its first expansion for Fae Farm, as the game will take you to the Coasts Of Croakia for some new adventures.

Article Summary Phoenix Labs launches Fae Farm's first expansion, Coasts Of Croakia, with new adventures.

Explore Archi-pal-igo Park, befriend critters, and gain buffs with an upgradable Conch tool.

The expansion is integrated with Fae Farm's main story and can be a standalone adventure.

Fae Farm features solo and multiplayer modes, with cross-play and local wireless play.

Indie game developer and publisher Phoenix Labs has released the first major expansion to Fae Farm, as Coasts Of Croakia has been released. This is a DLC pack that will transport you to an entirely new realm, where you will meet this mysterious character you see in the art here and embark on a brand new journey to befriend critters and turn them into new allies. All of which plays into a bigger quest to help bring peace to Azoria. We have more info and the trailer below, as it is now live.

Archi-pal-igo Park, the setting for Coasts of Croakia, is a magical place set on tropical rocky islands populated by wondrous adorable critters. Through the content update's main questline, players gain access to a new upgradable tool, the Conch, which enables them to learn a variety of critter languages. Communicating with critters will let the player befriend them and get them to tag along on their journeys. Beyond the cuteness overload, pet critters grant players a dozen different types of buffs to equip, allowing them to further customize their loadouts depending on their current quest or activity.

Fae Farm: Coasts of Croakia is neatly intertwined with the main storyline, so players can start a new adventure and discover how this content and its new gameplay features weave into the main narrative. Alternatively, players who have completed the main story can easily jump right into the Coasts of Croakia content update and experience it as a standalone adventure. In parallel to this new content and as part of the same update, several important improvements have been brought to the game, including new and unique dialogs to existing vendor NPCs, the ability to store more items in house storage, more intuitive interactions with farm animals and several bug fixes. Fae Farm can be enjoyed solo, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. The game features full cross-play functionality, enabling players to share their adventures with others regardless of their preferred platform. Players on Nintendo Switch can also play locally via the ad-hoc wireless feature.

