Fallout 4 WIll Be Receiving Brand-New Free Updates

With everyone going back to play Fallout 4 after watching Amazon's Fallout TV series, Bethesda will be giving the 2015 title free updates.

Article Summary Fallout 4 gets free updates inspired by Amazon's Fallout series popularity.

New PC-specific enhancements include widescreen support and bug fixes.

Enclave Remnants quest and Creation Club content added to the game.

Halloween Workshop and Makeshift Weapon Pack provide new customization.

Due to the massive popularity of the Fallout series on Amazon, Bethesda Softworks has revealed that Fallout 4 will be getting some new free updates. The devs announced on the game's website that you'll be seeing updates for PC, as well as a few different small packs of content be added to the game, as they essentially give it a brisk update to make a 2015 game slightly better for 2024. We have more details below, as the content will arrive on April 25.

We are also releasing a free Fallout 4 update for PC players! Experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates. Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG will receive stability, mods, and bug fixes. For Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods. Alongside this exciting update, Fallout 4 will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store. Fallout 4 will also be Steam Deck verified.

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, "Echoes of the Past," can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth? Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Ever thought a piggy bank would make a great weapon in a pinch? This weapon pack includes a variety of unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons, such as: a baseball launcher, a nail gun, and a piggy bank.

Halloween Workshop

Leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society, these 38 new Halloween decorations include witches, cauldrons, ghouls, and more! Decorate for Halloween, or make your settlements spooky all year round!

