Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Has Been Released For Free

Bethesda has released a new free update for Fallout 76, as players can explore the new Skyline Valley content as part of Season 17.

New expansion features Pioneer Scouts camp, Vault 63, and Storm Goliaths.

Camp-themed rewards available with Season Pass, including Power Armor Paint.

Lost Treasures bundle offers unique C.A.M.P. items and a weather control station.

Bethesda Softworks has dropped the latest free update for Fallout 76 this week, as players can get suited up in their best Pioneer Scouts gear for Skyline Valley. The content opens up a brand new expansion of wilderness where you will be tasked with learning the basics of survival and then some. There's also been a few new additions to the game and extra content for those who choose to get the Season Pass. We have more info below from he team as the content is now live.

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley

It's summer, time for fun in the sun, and there's lots to do at camp. You'll learn Archery, roast marshmallows, dissect a frog, go swimming and canoeing, and try not to get lost in the woods. So, join the Pioneer Scouts this season to earn cool sleep-away camp-themed rewards! Go off the beaten path in your Vintage Camper, take an arrow to the head with the Joke Arrow Headwear, or spend the day sitting lakeside in a Pioneer Scouts Inner Tube Chair. Show off your Pioneer Scout pride with the Pioneer Scout Power Armor Paint. These are just a few of the many rewards you can earn with a Season Pass.

Skyline Valley

Skyline Valley is a major expansion of the world map. You'll cross the Savage Divide and travel to the southernmost reaches of Appalachia to explore the woodlands once known as Shenandoah National Park. This new area of the map introduces new locations, new picturesque places to build your C.A.M.P.s, and the mysterious Vault 63. Looming high above the vault is a massive electrical storm and the inhabitants are strange ghouls called the Lost. Uncover the secrets of the Lost and the enigmatic ghoul overseer of Vault 63, Hugo Stolz. Skyline Valley also includes a new Public Event, Dangerous Pastimes, and new region bosses, the Storm Goliaths.

Fallout 76: Season 17

Season 17: Pioneer Scouts – Skyline Valley also starts today. Jump into the game and start earning cool camp-themed rewards. Check out our trailer for Season 17 here to get a look at some of this season's rewards.

Plus, here are the details on the next few months of in-game events and C.A.M.P. Showcase themes!

Lost Treasures

The Lost Treasures bundle is available today with the launch of Skyline Valley. The bundle includes the all-new Vault 63 Power Armor paint and jetpack, a Vault 63 Door Display for your C.A.M.P. and a Moe the Mole Plushie. There's also the Weather Control Station that can be placed in your C.A.M.P. to change the surrounding weather. Get zapped with the Lightning Rod Pose! Find out more here.

