Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Fantasian Neo Dimension

Fantasian Neo Dimension Releases New Free Demo

Those who would like to try out Fantasian Neo Dimension in advance can do it right now with a free demo available on PC and consoles

Article Summary Try out Fantasian Neo Dimension's free demo on PC and major consoles now.

Experience multi-dimensional battles and uncover Leo's lost memories.

Progress in the demo carries over when purchasing the full game.

Explore 150 hand-crafted dioramas with unique turn-based combat.

Square Enix has a brand new demo for you to play this week, as you can try out a sample of Fantasian Neo Dimension ahead of its release. The demo will let you experience the first few hours of the game as you're given the ability to try the multi-dimensional battle mechanics. All while trying to solve the mystery of Leo's lost memories and what's happening to the world. If you play the demo and then buy the game plater, your progress will be saved for the full version. We have a new trailer above as the demo is available on Steam and all three major consoles.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

In Fantasian Neo Dimension, assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

Mechteria—a deathly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and lives—is slowly engulfing the world. The protagonist Leo awakens with only one memory left to him in a strange land abundant with machines. The human world is threatened by mechteria, a machine world filled with mysteries, and the unseen dimensions lie beyond both. Using the Warp Device that was left behind, Leo must now embark on an interdimensional journey to reclaim his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection. The key to battle is to manipulate skill trajectories. Draw in as many enemies as you can to efficiently defeat them all! You'll face all kinds of unique, powerful foes with a whole range of tricks at their disposal. Encounter a myriad of quests and uncover hidden items in the over 150 beautiful field areas that blend handmade dioramas with CG graphics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!