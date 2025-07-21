Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Agefield High: Rock the School, Refugium Games

Agefield High: Rock the School Announced For Q1 2026

Do you wish you could go back to high school and relive that senior year? You can in Agefield High: Rock the School, coming next year

Article Summary Agefield High: Rock the School launches Q1 2026, recapturing classic high school mischief and drama.

Play as Sam Tatum, a senior navigating pranks, parties, and challenges in an early 2000s-inspired world.

Choose your path with branching missions, customizable styles, and tons of side hustles and mini-games.

Experience a vibrant, nostalgic open-world campus packed with pop-punk music, comedy, and rebellion.

Indie game developer and publisher Refugium Games has made its own high-school bully title, Agefield High: Rock the School. IF you miss the game Bully and are tired of waiting for Rockstar Games to get their act together and make a new one, this will probably fill that void as you play a high school senior looking to make his last year the best year. By whatever means necessary, including fighting people, throwing a party, and hitting on the girl you wanna get with. All in an early '00s setting, where everyone talks like it's 2025. You can read more here and check out the trailer, as the game will be released sometime in Q1 2026.

Agefield High: Rock the School

In Agefield High: Rock the School, you play as Sam Tatum, an 18-year-old on the edge of graduation — until your parents uproot your life and drop you into the sleepy small town of Agefield. With just a few months until summer break, you're thrown into a new school and a new reality. But this isn't just about surviving senior year — it's about making it unforgettable. From satirical school assemblies to late-night prank wars and bike rides through suburban sprawl, every moment taps into the chaos, comedy, and rebellious energy of early 2000s teen life.

Skip classes or sit through them. Sneak into tattoo parlors, mow lawns for cash, prank call your crush, and hustle to build your rep. Explore a fully simulated campus and a small-town open world dripping with nostalgia — from dusty corner stores and cluttered arcades to garage band rehearsals and hallway showdowns. Whether you're ditching detention or chasing high school glory, every decision shapes how your legend will be remembered when the yearbook closes.

Cinematic Gameplay: Follow a branching narrative through a series of missions with different endings.

Follow a branching narrative through a series of missions with different endings. A Fully Simulated School System: Attend (or skip) five different class types, including English, Math, Geography, Music, and German.

Attend (or skip) five different class types, including English, Math, Geography, Music, and German. Explore a Small-Town Sandbox: From bike shops to tattoo parlors, the world of Agefield is filled with places to discover and decisions to make.

From bike shops to tattoo parlors, the world of Agefield is filled with places to discover and decisions to make. Side Hustles and Mini-Games: Complete a variety of side missions and activities like prank calling and lawn mowing to earn cash and unlock items.

Complete a variety of side missions and activities like prank calling and lawn mowing to earn cash and unlock items. Customize Your Look: Buy clothes, accessories, bikes, hairstyles, and more to express your style and stand out in the halls.

Buy clothes, accessories, bikes, hairstyles, and more to express your style and stand out in the halls. Authentic Early 2000s Vibes: A pop-punk soundtrack, springtime setting, and vibrant color palette create an atmosphere that's as loud and rebellious as your teen years.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!