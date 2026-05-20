Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Team Asano, The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales

The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales Drops New Free Demo

You can play a free demo for The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales right now across multiple platforms for you to try

Article Summary The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales free demo is live now on Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Square Enix and Team Asano blend HD-2D visuals with action RPG combat from the creators of Octopath Traveler.

Play as Elliott and fairy companion Faie, using seven weapon types and fairy magic to fight enemies and solve puzzles.

The Adventures of Elliott spans four ages, with magicite customization and a June release for the full game ahead.

Square Enix has released a brand-new demo for their latest game, The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales, available on multiple platforms. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, this is a brand-new action RPG from Team Asano, the same creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, with that HD-2D art style that makes it look and feel like something else. You can play the demo right now on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, showing off many of the aspects of the game in an early part of the title. Enjoy the info from the team, along with images and the latest trailer here, as the game will arrive on June 18, 2026.

Explore An Entirely Different RPG With The Adventures of Elliott: The Millennium Tales

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time! The adventurer Elliot and his fairy sidekick Faie set off on a journey across four ages to fulfill a thousand-year mission. Enjoy intuitive and rewarding action-based battles with strategic support abilities from a fairy as you reveal this world's mysterious history.

Seven Weapon Types and Fairy Magic: Arm yourself with up to two weapons at a time to do battle with the beast tribes that overrun the continent. Faie's fairy magic will prove handy in clearing both the fiends and puzzles that stand in your way.

Arm yourself with up to two weapons at a time to do battle with the beast tribes that overrun the continent. Faie's fairy magic will prove handy in clearing both the fiends and puzzles that stand in your way. The Four Ages of a Millennium: To lift the curse on Princess Heuria of Huther, Elliot and Faie will cross through the Doorway of Time to visit different periods in history. Across every age, a terrible threat looms over Elliot and Faie's adventure. Elliot's home time, the Age of Safekeeping… The Age of Reconstruction, in which humans eke out a meager existence… Humanity's height of prosperity in the Age of Magic… And the Age of Budding, the birth of human civilization.

To lift the curse on Princess Heuria of Huther, Elliot and Faie will cross through the Doorway of Time to visit different periods in history. Across every age, a terrible threat looms over Elliot and Faie's adventure. Personalized Adventuring with Magicite: Customize Elliot's weapons by equipping different combinations of magicite found during the journey. Try out all sorts of variations and confront obstacles using your own methods.

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