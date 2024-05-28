Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CHERRY XTRFY, microphone

Cherry XTRFY Introduces New Ngale Series For Streamers

Cherry XTRFY has a new line of items for streamers who are looking to change up their audio game with two new mics and a boom arm.

Gaming peripheral maker Cherry XTRFY has revealed a new line of items this morning, as they are introducing the new Ngale line of designs. The shorthand to this is that they have two new microphones on the market, as you have one for your desk in the Ngale R, and one for a boom setup with the Ngale X. And for those who need one, they also made a new Ngale Boom Arm We have more info on all three below as they hit the market this week.

Cherry XTRFY Ngale X

Designed for studio-grade audio at a non-studio price, the Ngale X brings excellent sound quality to both professional and aspiring creators. With XLR and USB outputs, it's ready for your mixer or plug and play directly on your computer. Record, game and stream on a whole new level. Enjoy warm, rich voice capture across the mic's full frequency range for voiceovers, podcasts and other recordings. And activate the low-cut filter to minimize noise when gaming or streaming. To bring you the best sound quality and make sure you get the most out of your microphone, the Ngale X offers unaltered audio with an added low-cut switch at the rear, so you can toggle between full-range or gaming-optimized sound capture.

Ngale R

The Ngale R features everything you need for high-quality sound capture without hassle. This standalone USB mic comes with a cardioid polar pattern and smart noise cancellation to capture your voice with clarity, while the RGB illuminated, retro-inspired design makes your streams and videos look as good as they sound. The Ngale R prioritizes sound quality over multiple polar patterns, featuring a high-quality cardioid capsule for streaming, voiceovers and solo recordings with greater detail.

Ngale Boom Arm

If you're looking for a convenient mic stand for gaming, streaming and recording, this is it. The Ngale Boom Arm is a robust yet highly flexible stand with hand-tightened friction hinges for easy handling, integrated cable management and a construction that takes up minimal space on your desk. The Ngale Boom Arm features a highly flexible construction that allows for 360-degree rotation, so you can effortlessly position your mic where you want it. And shift it aside when it's not in use.

