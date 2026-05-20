Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blue Moon, Molson Coors

Nerdy Food: Blue Moon To Release An Actual Blue-Colored Beer

From May 29–31, Blue Moon will serve a blue-colored version of its Belgian-Style Wheat Ale at participating bars across the U.S.; limited availability.

Article Summary Blue Moon will pour a limited-time blue-colored version of its Belgian White at participating bars from May 29–31, 2026.

The Blue Moon promotion ties into the rare blue moon event, turning the brand’s signature draft into a bold blue beer.

Blue Moon’s one-weekend-only release is not nationwide, with the special blue beer available in more than 30 U.S. markets.

Fans 21 and older can check the Blue Moon website for participating bars in cities like Chicago, Houston, Miami, and NYC.

Molson Coors revealed a brand-new option for people who love Blue Moon, as they are going to release an actual blue-colored beer. The company is releasing this from May 29-31, 2026, to celebrate and "apologize" for some reason to the lunar event, if for anything, to have a fun gimmick happening one day of the year. The small kicker to this is that it isn't nationwide, and you have to go to specific participating bars in specific cities to take part in the beer. (Which, for someone living in Salt Lake City and not seeing us on the list, is a bummer. I'm not driving six hours to Vegas to have been with blue food coloring in it.) We have more details and a quote from the company below about the promotion.

Have a True Blue Moon Beer At Participating Bars

The brand is bringing a limited-time blue beer to participating bars across the country—think green beer, but rarer, bolder, and brighter—as Blue Moon reimagines its signature draft pour. For one weekend only, the iconic Valencia orange is paired with the colorful twist—because while the moon in the sky can't actually turn blue, Blue Moon can. From May 29–31, participating bars across the country will serve Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale reimagined for the occasion with a vibrant blue hue, while supplies last.

"We can't do much about the color of the moon in the sky, but we can do something about the one in your glass. So for one weekend, we're making Blue Moon, well … actually blue," said Elizabeth Hitch, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Consider it us making good on a promise the night sky can never quite keep. We wanted to take a 'once in a blue moon' moment and turn it into something people can actually experience together over a great beer."

Beer drinkers 21 and older can try Blue Moon's blue beer in more than 30 markets across the U.S. Visit the website to see participating bars in cities including Atlanta, Austin, Baton Rouge, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Hartford, Houston, Los Angeles (Orange County, Inland Empire, LA Proper), Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Haven, New Orleans, New York City, Orlando, Oxford, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa, and Treasure Coast.

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