Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Releases New Dev Diary

Check out the latest video for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as we have a new developer diary discussing the vision for the title

Article Summary Hellraiser: Revival dev diary reveals game direction and Doug Bradley’s iconic Pinhead return.

First-person horror title blends survival horror and story-driven action in the Hellraiser universe.

Play as Aidan, using the Genesis Configuration’s powers to combat terrifying Cenobite cultists.

Scheduled for Fall 2026 release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with chilling new storyline.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games released a new video for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival today, as we have a new developer diary discussing the game's "vision." Specially they brought in Doug Bradley, the voice of Pinhead, along with several other developers, to discuss where they are taking the character and his world in the new first-person horror title. You can check out the video above featuring over seven minutes of discussion and gameplay footage, as they are planning to release the game in the Fall of 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

