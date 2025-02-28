Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Boba, Tomatoast

Call Of Boba Confirmed For Early Access Release in March

The cozy coffee shop simulator game Call of Boba has been confirmed for an Early Access release, as the game arrives in two weeks

Indie game developer and publisher Tomatoast confirmed their cozy coffee shop game, Call of Boba, will be released for Early Access in two weeks. In case you missed this one, you play as a penguin who has been tasked with trying to save a struggling coffee shop, as you'll brew your own teas and special boba to serve customers who are looking for something a little different. The game will drop into Early Access on March 11 on Steam, giving you a good chunk of the game to play while they work on the final version. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game above!

Call of Boba

Call of Boba is a cozy adventure about saving a struggling Boba Tea shop. Manage the business, brew tea, find recipes, plant, and farm ingredients, befriend (and fall in love with) customers, fight dream enemies with Boba weapons, explore, go fishing, and much much more on your quest to serve up the best tea in town! Call of Boba is a relaxing adventure game about saving a struggling Boba Tea Shop, combining life sim, farming, restaurant, cooking sim, roguelike and minigame elements into one deliciously cosy blend. There's more to do than brew. As your business grows, you'll develop relationships with the customers or maybe even some romance! Venture beyond the doors of the tea shop for side quests, mini-games, fishing, farming, and more. The whole town is your playground! Between shifts behind the counter, you'll need to wage battle with the nefarious enemies that descend after sunset. Using your trusty boba tea weapons, known as Bobas, you will defeat them and gain new inspiration for your boba tea creations.

Run your own Boba store in a cozy town!

Farm, fight, and collect ingredients!

Explore the town and complete mini-games!

Make friends or even fall in love!

A cozy pixel art adventure all about TEA!

