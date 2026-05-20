Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Drops Genesis Configuration Trailer

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival has released a brand-new trailer out today as you can check out the Genesis Configuration trailer

Article Summary Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival unveils a new Genesis Configuration trailer ahead of its Fall 2026 launch.

The Genesis Configuration powers combat and puzzles, reshaping the Labyrinth and unlocking brutal supernatural attacks.

Players use Telekinesis, Pyrokinesis, and Hell Chains to dismember enemies and survive Hell’s monstrous armies.

Hellraiser: Revival follows Aidan’s descent into the underworld to save his girlfriend from Pinhead and the Cenobites.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games released a new trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as they have finally decided to show off the Genesis Configuration. Yes, the MacGuffin for every Hellkraiser story ever told, the Genesis Configuration is a puzzle box that contains immense power from a demonic source, which twists the souls and appearance of those who are daring enough to wield it. The trailer shows off some of what you can do with the box in this game, as you truly get to control its powers in ways never explored before. Enjoy the trailer and new details from the devs here as they're still planning to release the game sometime in the Fall of 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Learn To Weild The Immense Power Of The Genesis Configuration

The Genesis Configuration is a mighty tool for both combat and puzzles in Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival. Outside of combat, players can use the Genesis Configuration to transform parts of the Labyrinth to open paths forward. Manipulating the box will also be invaluable for solving puzzles in the world of mortals. But the full power of the Genesis Configuration comes alive in combat. Banish your enemies with gruesome executions to gather their Suffering and unleash a variety of abilities with the Genesis Configuration. Use Telekinesis to launch saw blades, rail spikes, and more at enemies to maim and dismember them.

Wield Pyrokinesis to absorb incandescent fire to burn away foes and the environment. And summon forth the iconic Hell Chains to tear your opponents apart without mercy. You'll need these dark gifts to survive the battle against Hell's armies that await in Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival! Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites in a terrifying new story in the Hellraiser universe. Face your deepest fears against deviant monsters, cultists and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons.

About Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

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