Farming Simulator 19 Reveals Gameplay For Alpine Expansion

Focus Home Interactive released a new trailer this week for Farming Simulator 19, showing off more content from the Alpine Expansion. The content was introduced a while ago from developer GIANTS Software as they are adding in a lot more vehicles to make the job in the fields easier, but with a little bit of a twist as you'll be doing them in a slightly more mountainous region of the world with roads and buildings that don't operate like other towns you've been working in. You got narrow roads, smaller structures, inclined areas, and fields that will need a lot of love and care to be more than just grass to be mowed. Thee latest trailer will give you a look at how many of the new vehicles operate within the game, as they tend to do things a little differently than some of the vehicles you're already accustomed to. The latest trailer, which you can watch below, will demonstrate many of them for you as you get your first look at gameplay in the new expansion. The Alpine Expansion will drop on November 12th, 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Alpine Farming Expansion brings players the new environment of Erlengrat, a mountainous valley packed with tons of exciting things to do, including lucrative mountain farming and grass harvesting. You'll find new equipment in your garage, too, with over 30 true-to-life vehicles and farming machines from brands like Aebi, Lindner, Pöttinger, Rigitrac, SIP and more joining the fun. The Alpine Farming Expansion offers a brand-new alpine environment, in which you'll drive and use authentic vehicles and farming machinery from leading brands. Widen your horizons in new, lucrative mountain farming activities up on the hills and down in the valley.