Posted in: Final Fantasy XI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XI Online

Final Fantasy XI Online Releases May 2024 Update

Square Enix has released a new update for Final Fantasy XI Online, bringing with it new enemies as well as the return of the Vana'Bout event.

Article Summary New May 2024 update for Final Fantasy XI Online adds fresh content.

New enemies in Master Trials and Ambuscade challenge players.

Vana'Bout event returns, encouraging global cooperative play.

Participate in the Login Campaign until June 9 for rewards.

Square Enix dropped a new update this morning for Final Fantasy XI Online, giving players the official May 2024 Update with some new content. Among the new additions for the game this month include several new enemies in the Master Trials and Ambuscades, as well as a limited-time login campaign. You'll also see more activity in the towns as the Vana'Bout event returns, which, if you haven't played it before, is a co-op campaign that allows players to come together as a team across the globe to earn rewards by completing special Record of Eminence objectives. While the update does serve some importance for a few areas, this one feels like a bit of a buffer between bigger ones. The event will be the highlight of what you'll take on as we wait to see what they have prepared for June. We have more details on the update for you below.

May 2024 Update

New Foes in Master Trials – Take down Chaos and Bahamut to earn special rewards.

– Take down Chaos and Bahamut to earn special rewards. Return of Vana'Bout – Combine forces with players from all of the game's Worlds to earn points by completing special Records of Eminence objectives. Once the total number of points earned by players around the world reaches the goal, everyone will receive a reward!

– Combine forces with players from all of the game's Worlds to earn points by completing special Records of Eminence objectives. Once the total number of points earned by players around the world reaches the goal, everyone will receive a reward! New Foes in Ambuscade – Tonberries and Pteraketos return to Ambuscade.

– Tonberries and Pteraketos return to Ambuscade. Login Campaign – The May 2024 Login Campaign runs now through June 9 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific. Receive points and exchange them for various in-game items.

Final Fantasy XI Online

Final Fantasy XI Online is an online multiplayer RPG that challenges players to journey through the world of Vana'diel — a world of fantasy, adventure, and exploration. Heed the call and join players from around the world to become the hero that Vana'diel needs. Discover new creatures, pioneer wild lands, and conquer quests on your daring journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!