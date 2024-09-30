Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 Arrives In Mid-November
Square Enix revealed details to the next update coming to Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.1 brings new content in mid-November
Article Summary
- Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 arrives mid-November with the exciting title "Echoes of Vana'diel".
- New high-difficulty 24-player alliance raid: "The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic)" debuts in Patch 7.1.
- Patch 7.1 features new main scenario quests, dungeons, trials, ultimate raids, and allied society quests.
- Additional updates include New Game+ support for Patch 7.0, player housing updates, and more role quests.
During the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix dropped a few new details for Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.1 will be added to the game in mid-November. The patch is being called Echoes of Vana'diel, and with it comes several new additions, from a new main scenario quest to new trials, all the way to support for New Game+ and other essential additions. We have the list for you below, but we also have a 90-minute video above featuring Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida going over all of the content to come. No official date was given for its release beyond "mid-November."
Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.1: Echoes of Vana'diel
The upcoming patch titled Echoes of Vana'diel, the 24-player battle content jumpstarts the new alliance raid series for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, where adventure beckons to an altogether different world–Vana'diel. The Patch 7.1 series also brings with it a plethora of additional high-level battle content of varying difficulty, including the first ever high-difficulty 24-player alliance raid, titled "The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic)," as well as a new trial, new unreal trial, and new ultimate raid. Patch 7.1 will feature a wide variety of new content, updates and more, including:
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New Dungeon – Yuweyawata Field Station
- New 24-Player Alliance Raid Series – Echoes of Vana'diel
- New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden
- New Unreal Trial – The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100
- Chaotic Alliance Raid – The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid
- New Ultimate Raid – Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)
- New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs
- A New Custom Delivery Client – Nitowikwe
- Additional Role & Wachumeqimeqi Quests – A new role quest story will become available after completing all Dawntrail role quests, similarly a new Wachumeqimeqi story will become available when completing all of those associated quests
- New Hildibrand Quest Series – Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures
- New Game+ Support for Patch 7.0 – Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests
- Duty Support Additions – Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future
- Player Housing Update – The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot and new interior designs will be added
- Miscellaneous Updates – Additional updates for the Hall of the Novice with training for a wide range of different battle mechanics, NPC voiceovers added to Doman Mahjong and more