Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 Arrives In Mid-November

Square Enix revealed details to the next update coming to Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.1 brings new content in mid-November

During the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix dropped a few new details for Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.1 will be added to the game in mid-November. The patch is being called Echoes of Vana'diel, and with it comes several new additions, from a new main scenario quest to new trials, all the way to support for New Game+ and other essential additions. We have the list for you below, but we also have a 90-minute video above featuring Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida going over all of the content to come. No official date was given for its release beyond "mid-November."

Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.1: Echoes of Vana'diel

The upcoming patch titled Echoes of Vana'diel, the 24-player battle content jumpstarts the new alliance raid series for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, where adventure beckons to an altogether different world–Vana'diel. The Patch 7.1 series also brings with it a plethora of additional high-level battle content of varying difficulty, including the first ever high-difficulty 24-player alliance raid, titled "The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic)," as well as a new trial, new unreal trial, and new ultimate raid. Patch 7.1 will feature a wide variety of new content, updates and more, including:

New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – Yuweyawata Field Station

Yuweyawata Field Station New 24-Player Alliance Raid Series – Echoes of Vana'diel

Echoes of Vana'diel New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden

The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden New Unreal Trial – The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 Chaotic Alliance Raid – The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid

The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid New Ultimate Raid – Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

Futures Rewritten (Ultimate) New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs

Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs A New Custom Delivery Client – Nitowikwe

Nitowikwe Additional Role & Wachumeqimeqi Quests – A new role quest story will become available after completing all Dawntrail role quests, similarly a new Wachumeqimeqi story will become available when completing all of those associated quests

A new role quest story will become available after completing all Dawntrail role quests, similarly a new Wachumeqimeqi story will become available when completing all of those associated quests New Hildibrand Quest Series – Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures New Game+ Support for Patch 7.0 – Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests

Duty Support Additions – Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future

Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future Player Housing Update – The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot and new interior designs will be added

The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot and new interior designs will be added Miscellaneous Updates – Additional updates for the Hall of the Novice with training for a wide range of different battle mechanics, NPC voiceovers added to Doman Mahjong and more

