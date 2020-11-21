Flow Weaver Gets A New Gameplay Trailer, But Still No Release Date

Oculus has released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming VR title Flow Weaver, giving us a better look at the game. Developed by Stitch Media and Silverstring Media, this game looks amazing as you will plat the titular character who has lost their memory and found themselves in a world they do not know. The game is essentially one giant escape room as you solve puzzles and use your magic to find a way back to the dimension you belong in. The trailer, which you can check out at the bottom, explains a bit of the game as you are now trying to figure out how best to use your magic to get you out of the predicament you have found yourself in. The game is set for sometime in 2021, but the company has yet to even put a seasonal window upon it. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Flow Weaver is a "multidimensional" VR escape room game. The player explores and experiments with their environment, moving between different magical dimensions to solve intuitive puzzles towards the goal of escape. The player is a Flow Weaver, a powerful wizard-traveler familiar with the dimensions of magic. Trapped and shackled in a closed cell with only a few objects around, the player needs to use their powers to learn about the Flows of this strange new world — and learn about their captors. The primary gameplay centers around transitioning between your cell and seven different dimensions (or "Flows") as you discover them, learning how each Flow affects the world in different ways. The player uses those differences to solve puzzles and challenges, learn new skills or spells, and uncover new objects and new puzzles. Eventually, they bring all their skills and all the dimensions together to ultimately escape captivity. Flow Weaver is made with the generous support of the Canada Media Fund, Ontario Creates and the Games Institute.