Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel Is Set For Release On PC In Late June

Pulsatrix Studios and Maximum Games revealed this week that they are now set to bring the horror game Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel to PC in June. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the plot centers around you exploring a decadent hotel across several different timelines. It will be up to you to check out the many rooms and uncover the dark history of a fanatical cult and your particular role in their plans. What dark secrets will you come across in the process? You won't know until he game drops on June 28th. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer below for the game and read up on what you'll be experiencing.

Treze Trilhas is home to the St. Dinfina Hotel, a decadent site that is the subject of numerous rumors including mysterious disappearances and paranormal activity. Hoping to break the story, amateur journalist Roberto Leite Lopes travels to Santa Catarina following a tip from his friend Stephanie. His investigative skills will be needed not only to uncover the truth but to survive when reality is turned upside down with his discovery of a camera that reveals different timelines, a fanatical cult, human experiments, and apparitions roaming the halls. Solve puzzles and scavenge for anything to stop their hunt as the past, present and future collide. Explore a Grand Hotel – The Unreal Engine brings terrifyingly realistic visuals to this first-person horror experience.

