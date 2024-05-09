Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Bounsweet, pokemon, pokemon go community day

Pokémon GO Announces May Community Day & Photo Update

Bounsweet Community Day has been announced for this month in Pokémon GO along with a permanent update to AR+ photography in the game.

Article Summary May 2024 Community Day stars Bounsweet on May 19, from 2-5 PM local time.

AR+ update allows taking photos with up to three Pokémon simultaneously.

Evolving Steenee to Tsareena on the day unlocks Charged Attack High Jump Kick.

Enjoy event bonuses like 2x catch candy, reduced hatch distance, and more.

Today is a big day of reveals for Pokémon GO players. On the AR+ front, we can now take photos of up to three Pokémon at once. In addition to that quality-of-life update, we can now reveal the May 2024 Community Day choice as… Bounsweet.

Here are the full details for Bounsweet Community Day, the newly announced May 2024 feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Whoa. It's a species we don't yet have a Shiny for and its not a Starter! What is this, Christmas? Our May Community Day Pokémon is Bounsweet.

: Whoa. It's a species we don't yet have a Shiny for and its not a Starter! What is this, Christmas? Our May Community Day Pokémon is Bounsweet. Special moves : Evolving Bounsweet's evolution Steenee to Tsareena will unlock the special Charged Attack of High Jump Kick: Trainer Battles: 110 power and a chance to greatly decrease Steenee's defense Gym and raids: 90 power

: Evolving Bounsweet's evolution Steenee to Tsareena will unlock the special Charged Attack of High Jump Kick: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Bounsweet, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Bounsweet, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Bounsweet Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Bounsweet

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Steenee : Niantic writes: After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Bounsweet to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Steenee, additional Bounsweet will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Bounsweet that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during May Community Day's three-hour event period.

: Niantic writes:

