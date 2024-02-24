Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Beadle & Grimm's, d&d, Vecna: Eve Of Ruin

Beadle & Grimm's Announces Vecna: Eve Of Ruin Platinum Edition

Beadle & Grimm's revealed their latest special edition Dungeons & Dragons release as Vecna: Eve Of Ruin Platinum Edition arrives this Summer.

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's unveils Vecna: Eve Of Ruin Platinum Edition for D&D this Summer.

Pre-orders for the Platinum Edition box to open in March, with a later Summer release.

Expect high-quality maps, trinkets, and specialty items for an enhanced game experience.

The new D&D adventure spans multiple universes, challenging levels 10–20 players.

Beadle & Grimm's have revealed the latest special edition release for Dungeons & Dragons as we're getting Vecna: Eve Of Ruin Platinum Edition this Summer. It's been a minute since B&G has offered up a Platinum Edition for one of D&D's campaign releases, as they are much more than your average release. Even more than what you normally see from the company as they go all-out to offer a major experience. The team has not revealed all of the contents that will be in the box, which makes sense as we barely know what will be in the campaign, which Wizards of the Coast will release in April. But we're guessing you'll get a mix of high-quality maps, trinkets, and speciality items that bring a greater sense of realism to the adventure. The company will offer up pre-orders for the box this March, as the Platinum Edition will be released later this Summer.

It's been a long time since the Production Goblins have disabled the spring traps, the dart traps, and the glyphs of warding, and gone into the Pandemonium Vault to retrieve that most coveted of product materials—the platinum ingots used to make the rarest of rare products: Beadle & Grimm's Platinum Editions. But the wait is over, the vault is open (with minimal casualties), and the goblins are already hard at work to create the next exclusive Platinum Edition for Vecna: Eve of Ruin from Dungeons & Dragons.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin is a high-stakes Dungeons & Dragons adventure for characters of levels 10–20 in which the fate of the multiverse hangs in the balance. This climactic adventure will whisk you and your players across the multiverse, from the Forgotten Realms to Eberron, Dragonlance, Planescape, Greyhawk, and more, as they track down the means of thwarting the Whispered One.

