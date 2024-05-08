Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Limited Run Games, Tomb Raider, Video Games | Tagged: Feral Interactive, The Lara Croft Collection

The Lara Croft Collection Reveals Limited Physical Editions

Limited Run games will be giving Tomb Raider fans something extra for The Lara Croft Collection as special physical editions are on the way.

Article Summary Limited Run Games announces physical editions of The Lara Croft Collection for the Nintendo Switch.

Collectors can grab the standard physical copy for $40 or the deluxe Collector's Edition for $90.

The collection includes Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Features fast-paced combat, extensive weaponry, challenging puzzles, and 2-4 player local co-op.

Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics have partnered with Limited Run Games to bring some physical special editions to The Lara Croft Collection. As you can see here, the team will not just have a physical copy of the game on Nintendo Switch, but they'll also have the Collector's Edition, which comes with a steelbook, the soundtrack, artwork, and more, contained in a special case. The Switch copy will go on sale for $40, while the Collector's Edition will go on sale for $90, both hitting pre-order on May 10 and to be shipped in November.

The Lara Croft Collection

Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities; enjoyably easy to pick up, rewardingly difficult to master. Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores, and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment, and magical artifacts.

TWO ACTION-PACKED ADVENTURES IN ONE: Race against time in Guardian of Light to unlock the secrets of the Mirror of Smoke and imprison Xolotl, the Aztec god of lightning and death, before he can plunge the world into eternal darkness. And in Temple of Osiris, battle through Ancient Egyptian burial tombs to reunite the Fragments of Osiris and prevent Set, god of evil, from enslaving all of humanity.

Race against time in Guardian of Light to unlock the secrets of the Mirror of Smoke and imprison Xolotl, the Aztec god of lightning and death, before he can plunge the world into eternal darkness. And in Temple of Osiris, battle through Ancient Egyptian burial tombs to reunite the Fragments of Osiris and prevent Set, god of evil, from enslaving all of humanity. FAST-PACED ARCADE COMBAT: Pit yourself against relentless hordes and massive mythical bosses in trap-filled arenas, staying on the move to avoid attacks while putting your selected arsenal to best use.

Pit yourself against relentless hordes and massive mythical bosses in trap-filled arenas, staying on the move to avoid attacks while putting your selected arsenal to best use. AN ARSENAL AT YOUR DISPOSAL: Expand your loadout by unlocking awesome weapons, stat-boosting artifacts and power-enhancing amulets. Experiment with different combinations to suit your playstyle.

Expand your loadout by unlocking awesome weapons, stat-boosting artifacts and power-enhancing amulets. Experiment with different combinations to suit your playstyle. REWARDING PUZZLES: Solve fiendish environmental puzzles, and decode the ingeniously designed Challenge Tombs to unlock bonus rewards.

Solve fiendish environmental puzzles, and decode the ingeniously designed Challenge Tombs to unlock bonus rewards. 2-4 PLAYER LOCAL CO-OP: Team up with a friend — or two or three — to take down waves of enemies, tackle tombs and compete for treasure, artifacts, and bragging rights.

