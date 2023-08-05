Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Alchemy Stars, Level Infinite, Tencent Games

Alchemy Stars Launches Brand-New Valley Oasis Event

Alchemy Stars has a new event that's happening right now called the Valley Oasis: Glittering Butterflies & Midsummer Vows.

Level Infinite and Tencent Games have launched a new Alchemy Stars event they're calling The Valley Oasis: Glittering Butterflies & Midsummer Vows. This is basically one giant event to add some new activities to the game, as well as give it an overall update to improve a number of things. We got the rundown of everything you can do for the next few weeks as this new event takes over.

"The Valley Oasis: Glittering Butterflies & Midsummer Vows event features New Resource events, Limited Time Recruitments, Unlockable Events, Limited Time Log-In rewards, new UI Adjustments and Optimizations, and so much more."

New Gameplay Warm-Up: Resource Event

The launch of an exciting new map exploration gameplay is scheduled for August 16th, preceded by a warm-up Resource Event.

Navigators can complete daily event quests to earn substantial amounts of Jasper and ascension materials and level up Aurorians Tessa and Chandra to the designated ascension levels to receive additional ascension materials and other rewards.

Funfair Special Limited-Time Recruitment

Recruit 10 times to get one of the featured 6- Star Aurorians

Aurorians Navigators are guaranteed to get at least one of the following 6- Star Aurorians: Tina, Hati, Jeno, or Pollux

Limited-time Recruitment Featuring New Aurorians: Lorelei, Cena, and Bopper

During the Carefree Mustang limited-time recruitment event, Navigators will have a 50% chance of getting Lorelie when recruiting 6- Star Aurorians

Aurorians During the In the Moment limited-time recruitment event, Navigators will have a 50% chance of getting Cena when recruiting 6- Star Aurorians

Unlockable Event—Go! Race to the End of the World!

Clear all stages of this unlockable event to get Lumamber ×480, Jasper, and other upgrade resources.

Navigators who participated in Go! Race to the End of the World! When it was first released will still be able to claim rewards from the event in Travel Memories.

Limited-Time Offer: Lumocrystal Discount

During the event period, two additional limited-time special recharge tiers will be added to the Lumocrystal recharge screen.

Navigators can enjoy up to 40% off

Alchemy Stars Rewards and Bonuses

Navigators can earn log-in rewards each day to receive Lumamber ×100, upgrade materials, and more.

Over the span of the 4-week event, logging in on the weekends of weeks 2, 3, and 4 can earn Navigators plenty of rewards.

20 Prism and 2 Carriers will be issued every day.

A free gift pack will be available in the store containing Nightium ×20,000, General Jasper II ×20, and Order Box II ×20 (5 each of each element)

For all of their support, Navigators can collect Lumamber ×500, Background: Nightfall Plaza as a token of appreciation.

