Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 70: Gold Pokémon

Our long-running series breaking down the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet moves to the Hyper Rare Gold Pokémon ex cards.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Hyper Rare Gold cards featuring Miraidon ex and Koraidon ex.

During the Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield eras, "Hyper Rare" was what Japan officially called "Rainbow Rare" cards. English-language sets did not adopt this terminology. Now, Rainbow Rare cards are discontinued, and both Japanese- and English-language sets have shifted to refer to Gold Secret Rare cards as Hyper Rare. These cards now show up in the reverse holo slot like Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. This now means that the only type of major hit you can get in the Rare slot is a Full Art. This Hyper Rare Gold Pokémon ex, like the previous Gold Vs, uses the same line art for their focus Pokémon as the Full Arts. This does make these cards less interesting than the Shiny Gold cards we saw in the first two years of the Sword & Shield era.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

