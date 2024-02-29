Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forest Hills: The Last Year, Undaunted Games

Forest Hills: The Last Year Is Getting Relaunched This Year

Undaunted Games announced this week that they will be relaunching Forest Hills: The Last Year, giving the game a bit of an upgrade.

Indie game developer and publisher Undaunted Games announced this week they will be relaunching their game Forest Hills: The Last Year. The 2018 asymmetrical horror game will essentially be getting an upgrade across the board as a "graduation present," according to the team. That includes a new set of new maps, fiends, and survivors, all coming from the town of Forest Hills. All of which will be coming from a mix of the old guard and new creative members from the team. We have more info and the teaser trailer for you to enjoy!

Forest Hills: The Last Year

In Forest Hills: The Last Year, all your favorite Classmates will return to join the ranks of the Displaced, which now includes new residents from the town of Forest Hills. The residents of this sleepy town will team up to deal with a new graduating class of Fiends, each with a signature style. Teams will have to balance their unique skills to escape the killer before the time runs out. Undaunted Games' acquisition of The Last Year marks an exciting chapter for both the studio and fans of the asymmetrical horror game. Recognizing the unique and gripping gameplay that made The Last Year a standout in the genre, the studio aims to build upon its success by introducing new elements that match the tone and theme while opening new doors. The relaunch seeks to maintain the high standards set by the original game but also strives to push the boundaries of what players can expect.

In addition to expanding content, Forest Hills: The Last Year is also expanding its creative team. Veteran comic book artist and professional wrestler Andy "Bob Anger" Belanger will work on game's artwork, and acclaimed writer of television, video games, and comics professional Frank Tieri working on game's narrative. Sean Schemmel, prolific voice actor and director, best known for his work on the Dragon Ball series, will serve as Voice Over Director.

