Forever Skies Receives An Early Access Release Date Forever Skies finally has an Early Access release date, as the team is aiming to release the game on Steam later this month.

Indie game developer and publisher Far From Home revealed the official Early Access release date for their latest game Forever Skies. The team confirmed today that they will be aiming for June 22nd on Steam, giving players an early build of the game with a lot of what they can experience but not the entire picture as they continue to work out the issues and finish it up. We got the latest trailer below to give you an idea of what you'll expect.

"You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory, and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours. Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival. Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive."

"Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past. After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet's surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family. Forever Skies is an action-survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. You're returning to our planet hundreds of years later – will you recognize our world?"

