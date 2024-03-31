Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Channel 3 Entertainment, Foundry

Foundry Will Be Released In Early Access This May

Paradox Interactive revealed the Early Access release date for Foundry, as the factory-building sim game will arrive in early May.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive announces Early Access for Foundry coming May 2.

Foundry is a factory-building sim in a voxel, procedurally generated world.

Automate production in Foundry with advanced tech and complex systems.

Play Foundry solo or with friends in cooperative multiplayer mode.

Paradox Interactive and Channel 3 Entertainment revealed they will be releasing Foundry on Steam into Early Access, as the game is set to come out the first week of May. The company announced they had taken over publishing duties back in October, but since then things have been pretty quiet as we assume everyone just got back to work until they were ready to show it off. Now we know the EA version will arrive on May 2, giving you a limited version of the voxel factory-building and automation sandbox. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we now wait out the next month.

Foundry

Foundry is a first-person factory building simulation set in an endless procedurally generated voxel world. Mine resources, craft machinery and automate your research to progress through the game. Face logistic challenges by planning and building a conveyor belt and pipe network. Manage a complex power system and expand your constantly growing production lines.

Automate Everything: While you start small by crafting your first items and machines by hand, you will soon find yourself surrounded by a large sci-fi factory doing the work for you. You need to expand your factory by building more production lines, conveyor belts and pipes while keeping a stable power supply for your growing energy demands. By conducting research, you will unlock more advanced, complex and faster technology to optimize the design and maximize the output of your factory.

Expand Worldwide: Every new game starts with a different procedurally generated voxel world. Each block can be destroyed and new blocks (terrain or buildings) can be placed to shape the worlds to fit your desires. Build your sprawling factory on a mountain, in the jungle or inside the deepest mine – everything is possible!

Play Together: Foundry can be played alone or cooperatively with friends. The multiplayer mode works over the internet as well as offline through LAN networking. There are currently no player limits for multiplayer, but we think the game is best played with 2-4 players.

